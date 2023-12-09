DURHAM – There’s something about Duke.

That much Manny Diaz wanted to make clear during his introduction as the Blue Devils’ new football coach on Saturday at the Pascal Field House.

After short remarks by Duke president Vincent E. Price — “we think the best is yet to come” — and athletics director Nina King — “it was clear that he prioritize the holistic student-athlete experience and continue the positive momentum around football” — it was Diaz’s turn to take the podium and explain what drew him to Duke.

“There’s something about Duke,” Diaz said. “So, the story begins really in the last couple of years and the first character of the story is David Feeley.”

That was Diaz shouting out Duke’s strength and conditioning coach, who before spending the last two seasons at Duke, was Diaz’s strength and conditioning coordinator at Miami for three seasons, in which the Hurricanes were 21-15 and had the second-best record in the ACC (16-9).

Upon mention of Feeley’s name, there were a few barking noises from among the dozens of football players in attendance.

“I’d be on the phone with David,” Diaz continued, “and he would tell me, ‘There’s something about Duke.’ And then you watch the season a year ago, you watch the success that you guys had.

“And then, like most of America on Labor Day Night this past year, Clemson comes into town and talking about it afterwards, there’s something about Duke.”

The 49-year-old continued with what attracted him during the last 10 days — the hiring process, essentially — was meeting the people around Duke. Diaz spoke highly of King and the administrators tasked with finding Duke’s next coach.