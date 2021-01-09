DevilsIllustrated - Late surge leads Duke to 79-68 win over Wake Forest

Duke moved to 3-0 in ACC action Saturday with a 79-68 victory over Wake Forest in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win was Duke’s third straight, and came as a result of a strong final eight minute stretch in the second half. “I thought my team played really well today,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “I thought this was a really good basketball game. It was back and forth.” The contest had been close for most of the day, with neither team extending a lead beyond two-possessions until the 19:36 mark of the second half when Duke went up by seven points, 40-33. Wake Forest cut back into Duke’s lead soon after, and though the Blue Devils allowed the visitors to tie the game up four times over the course of the final 20 minutes, the Demon Deacons were only able to jump in front twice - both just one point advantages. Duke’s lead for most of the second half hovered around two to five points, but as the clock hit 7:52, the Blue Devils began their move forward, pushing out to a seven point lead. Wake forest responded quickly 30 seconds later to cut Duke’s advantage back to five, but that was the end of the Demon Deacon’s threat. From that point forward, Duke took control, ultimately outscoring Wake Forest 15-9 to closeout the game. During that stretch, Duke led by as many as 13 points.

DJ Steward scored 21 points and helped Duke's defense force 15 Wake Forest turnovers. (Nat LeDonne (Duke Athletics))

Though Duke’s performance wasn’t pretty at times, particularly in the first half when it turned the ball over nine times, the team relied heavily on its defense and advantage on the glass to eventually wear down Wake Forest. As expected, Duke put a lot of pressure on the ball, and forced Wake Forest to expend a lot of energy just getting the ball up the floor. The result was seven turnovers from starting guard Carter Whitt, and an additional two from Wake’s other lead guard, Daivien Williamson. Duke, however, was able to only convert 15 Wake Forest turnovers into 15 points. It did, however, limit the Deacons to just 20% from 3-point range in the second half, and 30% for the game. While the defense was good, it was Duke’s ability to control the glass that put them in a position to win the game. “I think the key to the game was our rebounding, especially our perimeter rebounding,” Krzyzewski said. “We got some big-time buckets where our guys just hustled and got it.” Duke’s perimeter players accounted for 25 of the team’s 35 total rebounds. Wendell Moore Jr., who struggled to score, going just 1-of-7 from the field, more than made up for it by pulling down a team-high eight rebounds. DJ Steward was also a key to Duke’s success on the glass yet again, grabbing six boards, including three offensive boards, two of which came in the second half. Jordan Goldwire added five boards to go along with his 14 points, five assists and three steals. Jaemyn Brakefield added three rebounds and Jeremy Roach grabbed two. Joey Baker, in limited action, also pulled down one board.

Jordan Goldwire finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and three steals. (Nat LeDonne (Duke Athletics))

Twenty-one of Duke’s total rebounds came in the second half, including 11 offensively. Those boards were turned into 13 points. Matthew Hurt, who was once again the team’s star, corralled all four of his offensive rebounds in the final 7:57 of the game. In fact, Hurt did not register his first rebound until the 11:03 mark of the second half. He finished with six rebounds, tying Steward for second on the team. “Offensive rebounding is a key thing for us,” Steward said. “We try to keep at least three people on the boards at all times whenever a shot is up. So, I think we’ve been doing that really well, and going forward that’s going to really help us.” While Duke’s defense was good for most of the game, the offense was still ironing out some kinks. There were moments where it was outstanding, and others, particularly in the first half, when the Blue Devils seemed to lose focus. Krzyzewski has been forthcoming in how his team has had to adjust and change up its philosophy. Today’s game was just another step toward solidifying the proper approach. And again, it all starts with Hurt. “A big thing is for Matt Hurt to touch the ball, whether he’s scoring or not,” Krzyzewski noted. “The offense we were running before that was more of a five-out, like Golden State, the Celtics … and it really was not that good for us. “The guys are getting game experience. There’s more of a chemistry on the offensive end right now. There’s been a good chemistry on the defensive end. When we lost those two games, our offense really killed us because of bad shots or turnovers. But our defense has been kind of good the whole time. We’ve cut down on the turnovers.”

Jeremy Roach had 12 points and four assists against Wake Forest. (Nat LeDonne (Duke Athletics))