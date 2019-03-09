Late rally comes up short, Duke falls to North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke fought the good fight, but down two men, the Blue Devils simply did not have enough to knock off North Carolina, falling 79-70.
"We fought hard today," Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "It was a hard fought game today, and I’m proud of my guys."
Already without Zion Williamson, a leading candidate for national player of the year, Duke lost yet another key member of its lineup when Marques Bolden suffered an injury just 2:33 into the game.
Bolden went to challenge a Garrison Brooks’ attempt at the rim when he sustained injury. After being attended to under the UNC basket for several minutes, Bolden was helped to his feet and then helped off the court and into the locker room.
He never returned.
“The initial diagnosis is an MCL sprain,” Krzyzewski said. “I don’t know the degree, the level, I don’t know that. But it’s not an ACL, so that’s good for that kid.”
The injury cut Duke’s rotation to just six players. Even still, the Blue Devils responded and fought to overcome the setback.
Despite Bolden being out, Duke managed to keep North Carolina from dominating the paint, as they did in Durham. The Tar Heels finished the game with 32 points in the paint, while Duke posted 30. The Blue Devils also limited the fast break points to just 12, and nearly matched the number with 10 of their own.
The teams were also a wash on the glass, each recording 48 in the game.
But as they kept those aspects of UNC’s arsenal in check, the Tar Heels eventually found holes in Duke’s armor - most notably on the perimeter, which ultimately opened up other opportunities.
“They figured out how we were switching on the different guys and they were able to just go at mismatches a little bit,” Tre Jones said. “And they were able to actually just hit the threes. They were hitting the boards pretty hard, but we kept fighting with them, even with our big man being down.
“But with them hitting those threes, that was able to open up a lot more.”
The teams traded the lead eight times and were tied up another eight times over the course of the game, a trend that was maintained for nearly 30 minutes of action. But North Carolina eventually started to create separation beginning at the 8:59 mark of the second half.
With the Blue Devils trailing by just four points after Cam Reddish connected on two free throws with 9:12 remaining, North Carolina responded with an 11-0 run over the next 2:25.
The Tar Heels run came thanks to a duo of 3-pointers, and a couple quick fast break points - something Duke had held in check for much of the night.
To that point, it appeared to be anybody’s game, but the run essentially put Duke in too deep of a hole.
“We took one thing away and another came out,” Jack White said. “We feel like, especially in transition, they got a few easy looks. You knew that coming in that they were going to leak out. They got a few easy ones to get their confidence up.
“We felt like we took things away and then they just started hitting.”
UNC’s second half perimeter shooting proved to be the biggest difference in the game. The Tar Heels shot 43-percent (7-of-16) from long range in the second half to Duke’s 25-percent (5-of-20). During North Carolina’s run, six second chance points provided a major lift for the home team.
The Tar Heels pulled down 14 offensive boards and converted them into 22 points. Duke, on the other hand, grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, but managed just 11 points.
Colby White and Kenny Williams combined for eight 3-pointers, five of which came in the second half.
Duke did make a late push at North Carolina, going on a 10-0 run to climb within five points, 75-70, with 2:19 remaining in the game.
Four UNC free throws and a host of rushed Duke shots later, and the clock had hit zero. Duke went scoreless over the final 2:19, missing six shots down the stretch, including an RJ Barrett layup attempt that would have pulled the Devils within three points.
Barrett hit big shots, but struggled to find a rhythm for much of the night, as he once again tried to shoulder the offensive load. He finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Reddish did give Duke an offensive lift, scoring 23 points, including 17 in the first half. Javin DeLaurier stepped in for Bolden and gave Duke eight points, all coming in the first half, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Jones added nine points and seven assists, but was unable to be the much-needed third scoring option.
With the loss, Duke finishes the regular season third in the ACC and will play the winner of the second round game between Boston College/Pittsburgh and Syracuse. The quarterfinal game will be held at 9 p.m. on Thursday.