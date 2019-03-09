CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke fought the good fight, but down two men, the Blue Devils simply did not have enough to knock off North Carolina, falling 79-70.

"We fought hard today," Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "It was a hard fought game today, and I’m proud of my guys."

Already without Zion Williamson, a leading candidate for national player of the year, Duke lost yet another key member of its lineup when Marques Bolden suffered an injury just 2:33 into the game.

Bolden went to challenge a Garrison Brooks’ attempt at the rim when he sustained injury. After being attended to under the UNC basket for several minutes, Bolden was helped to his feet and then helped off the court and into the locker room.

He never returned.

“The initial diagnosis is an MCL sprain,” Krzyzewski said. “I don’t know the degree, the level, I don’t know that. But it’s not an ACL, so that’s good for that kid.”

The injury cut Duke’s rotation to just six players. Even still, the Blue Devils responded and fought to overcome the setback.

Despite Bolden being out, Duke managed to keep North Carolina from dominating the paint, as they did in Durham. The Tar Heels finished the game with 32 points in the paint, while Duke posted 30. The Blue Devils also limited the fast break points to just 12, and nearly matched the number with 10 of their own.

The teams were also a wash on the glass, each recording 48 in the game.

But as they kept those aspects of UNC’s arsenal in check, the Tar Heels eventually found holes in Duke’s armor - most notably on the perimeter, which ultimately opened up other opportunities.

“They figured out how we were switching on the different guys and they were able to just go at mismatches a little bit,” Tre Jones said. “And they were able to actually just hit the threes. They were hitting the boards pretty hard, but we kept fighting with them, even with our big man being down.

“But with them hitting those threes, that was able to open up a lot more.”