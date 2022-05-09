Jordan Morant commits to Duke

Jordan Morant , a 4-star recruit two years ago, committed to Duke over the weekend. He’s a 6-foot, 210-pound safety who could help an inexperienced secondary right away.

Duke’s secondary is getting some help in the form of a highly ranked recruit from the Class of 2020 who didn’t play much at Michigan for the past two seasons.

Morant was a heralded recruit out of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey and had an offer list that included Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among many others. Duke also offered when he was in high school.

Morant didn’t play in his first season at Michigan, in 2020, and played in eight games last season for the Wolverines, who reached the College Football Playoff.

He joins Duke with three seasons of eligibility remaining and joins a secondary that’s seen plenty of attrition since the end of last season. Of Duke’s six defensive backs who played more than 400 snaps last season, only one – Jaylen Stinson, mainly used as a nickel corner last season – is back with the Blue Devils.