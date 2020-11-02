Jordan Goldwire serving as a great example for Jeremy Roach
Jordan Goldwire’s presence and contributions to the Duke Basketball team in 2019-20 did not go unnoticed. In fact, you probably cannot overstate how important he was to the team’s success, and even...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news