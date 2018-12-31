Quarterback Daniel Jones will forgo his final season of college eligibility and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft according to Duke Athletics.

“Without a doubt, we are excited for Daniel and his decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft and could not be happier for him and his family,” head coach David Cutcliffe said in a statement to Duke Sports Information. “Daniel has been a cornerstone of our program and leaves with our full support. It has been a privilege to coach him, but the best part about Daniel is he’s an even better young man than he is a football player. The bottom line is he’s a special person and we’ll miss him greatly.”

The redshirt junior has steadily risen in NFL mock drafts and is expected to be a first round selection according to numerous experts. Jones, who has served as Duke’s starting quarterback for the past three seasons, is a two-year captain and two time Most Valuable Player for the Blue Devils.

Jones, a dual-threat quarterback with 8,201 career passing yards and 1,323 yards on the ground, ends his career with four all-time Duke records: touchdown-to-interception ratio (1.79); pass completion-to-interception ratio (26.34); pass attempt-to-interception ratio (43.97) and pass attempts per game (35.42). The Blue Devils’ signal caller also ranks in the top five of 16 additional statistical categories.

Jones recently had one of his top performances as a Blue Devil when he passed for 423 yards and accounted for six touchdowns (five passing and one rushing) in Duke’s 56-27 victory over Temple in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl. He was named Offensive Player of the Game for his effort.

STATEMENT FROM DANIEL JONES

After careful deliberation with family, close friends and coaches, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Growing up in Charlotte, I watched Coach Cutcliffe transform the Duke Football program into a true force within the ACC with annual bowl eligibility and championship expectations. It became my dream to play for him and the Duke program, and these last four years have surpassed my every expectation. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to graduate from one of the most respected academic institutions in the world while growing and maturing through a football experience that taught me far more than the game itself.

To the Duke Football fans, thank you for your support of our team and of me individually as a player. The opportunity to represent you on and off the field was a tremendous honor and is something I will treasure for a lifetime.

To my teammates, I would like to say thank you to each one of you. Every single player I have had the honor to share the locker room with has taught me something. I am forever grateful for the brotherhood, friendship and support. Thank you for allowing me the honor of being your quarterback.

To Dr. White and our athletic administration, football coaches, strength coaches, sports medicine staff, equipment staff and the academic staff, thank you all for all you all have done for me over my time at Duke. Your care and support for the student-athletes is what makes our program special.

To Coach Cutcliffe, thank you for giving me a chance to play for Duke University. Your support and guidance over these four years has meant the world to me. Thank you for the role you have played in my development as both a player and as a person. I will forever be indebted to you for this opportunity.

I look forward to representing Duke University and Duke Football for the rest of my life, and will do my best to make you all proud.