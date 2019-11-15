DURHAM, N.C. — Duke walked out of Cameron Indoor Stadium Friday night having won its hardest fought game of the season since the opener with Kansas.

The Blue Devils used a strong second half performance, led by sophomore Tre Jones and freshman Vernon Carey, Jr., to knock off a tough-as-nails Georgia State squad, 74-63.

Jones finished the game with a career-high 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long range. He also added six assists and four steals, leading Duke in all three categories.

Carey had the best game of his young career, scoring 20 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

“Tre was magnificent,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Vernon Carey, not just for a freshman, he had a helluva game.”

The visiting Panthers did not shy away from the Blue Devils and was prepared to battle from the moment they stepped onto the floor.

It didn’t look as if that would necessarily be the case on the Panthers’ first three possessions, as Duke’s pressure defense forced turnover in each, including two steals within the first 18 seconds of the game.

But Georgia State settled down and took the fight to Duke from that point forward in the half.

“I thought they were tougher than us in the first half by far,” Krzyzewski said. “I thought we were not ready for that level of intensity.

“First half I thought we were outplayed. We were fortunate to be up two.”

Had it not been for a Matt Hurt offensive rebound and put-back in the final second of the half, the teams would have entered the break tied up at 34.

And while that final bucket of the half from Hurt, two of his four on the night, put Duke up just two, in some ways it seemed to shift the moment and deflate Georgia State just enough.

Defensively, Duke had forced turnovers, and held the Panthers to 41-percent from the floor, but had given up five 3-pointers on 10 attempts. It was certainly a point of emphasis for Duke coming out of the half.

And the Blue Devils responded, allowing just two attempts in the entire second half, neither of which connected.

“I felt like they may have played harder than us in the first half, for sure, beating us on the 50-50 balls, getting second shots and things like that,” Jones said. “Second half we came out a lot tougher. A lot more determined to take complete control of the game.”

Jones set the tone for that, showing an aggressive side he hasn’t put on display too often. It has appeared a time or two, but against Georgia State, it was on an entirely different level. And in true Tre Jones fashion, he downplayed his performance.

Instead, he chalked it up to a product of the defense and the opportunities presented to him. Yes, those things are certainly in play for him to have the kind of game he did, but it was also about an intensity level that he brought to the floor.

Without it, the second half might have played out much like the first did.

“Just whatever the team needs to win, for sure,” Jones said. “Just trying to put us in the best situation to win. Tonight the defense was a giving me my shot a little more. I work everyday so when those moments come up I am ready for it.”