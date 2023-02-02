DURHAM – Most of the firsts have been knocked out for Jon Scheyer.

And then there’s *this* one.

Duke’s first-year coach brings the Blue Devils into Saturday night’s matchup against North Carolina with plenty of experience when it comes to this game, but subsequently fired up to see this rivalry from a new perspective.

“Yeah, no question,” Scheyer said of having as much juice as a coach for this game as he did as a player. “It’s a different feeling, of course. But it’s a special one.”

Scheyer has been directly involved in 30 of these games — eight as a player and 22 on Duke’s staff. He was 3-5 as a player, joking about having more fond memories of his last games in this rivalry than the first.

Then again, maybe not so much of a joking tone there.

On his Senior Night in 2010, Scheyer had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds en route to an 82-50 win.

“Any time you get a chance to play your last home game … whoever it’s against, it happened to be against those guys, it happened to be a win,” Scheyer said. “So the fact that we were able to do that, it was a special memory.”

In the last nine seasons — Scheyer’s tenure before this one — the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have split 22 meetings. The same is true of the last 100 meetings; it’s 50-50.

The 35-year-old coach has had long enough to know this was coming, given the summer 2021 announcement that he would be Mike Krzyzewski’s successor.

This first matchup isn’t something he’s had circled on a calendar or anything of the sort, though.

“You can’t skip steps,” Scheyer said. “As a young kid, I’ve watched this game. To me, it is the best rivalry in sport, no question about it. I have a lot of respect for Carolina.

“But not really until this moment, preparing for them. … It’s not like this was one circled or checked off or anything.”

To ask Jeremy Roach — the only player on Duke’s roster who’s played significant minutes in a Duke-UNC game — there’s no difference in Scheyer the associate head coach going into this game versus Scheyer the head coach.

“Scheyer has been the same guy since he’s been the assistant,” Roach said. “He’s always instilling confidence in the guys. That’s just one thing I love about Coach Scheyer, he’s always positive, always showing love to the guys.

“You can’t ask for anyone better than him. He’s doing a great job. Obviously there’s a lot of outside noise and stuff like that, but he’s staying on his pivot, staying on his Ps and Qs, so you’ve gotta love Coach Scheyer for that.”