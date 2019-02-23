Zion Williamson did not play Saturday against Syracuse, but in a surprise move, freshman Joey Baker did.

The 6-foot-7 freshman from Fayetteville, N.C., entered the game with 13:30 remaining in the first half, effectively eliminating Duke’s opportunity to redshirt the sharpshooting guard.

“Because he’s played well in practice,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said of why he turned to Baker. “You don’t have to activate him - send anything in. He did a good job. Obviously we haven’t shot the ball very well except that Virginia game. Alex and Joey are two of our better shooters. We’ll look to see - he’ll continue to get stuff.”

Baker made his presence felt immediately, grabbing two defensive rebounds within 52 seconds of taking the floor. He attempted and missed one shot, a 3-pointer with 11:14 to go in the first half. He subbed out for Alex O’Connell just three minutes after he entered game, but later returned for nearly two more minutes of action. He recorded five minutes of playing time on the night.

He did not return to the floor in the second half.

Baker, who reclassified from the class of 2019 to enroll at Duke a year early, had not seen game action all season long and was expected to redshirt, delaying his eligibility clock to 2019-20.

Krzyzewski recently praised Baker for his energy and engagement in the team.

“He’s made the most of his year,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s been right in with this group, instead of saying I’m going to wait my turn or whatever. I think you could see a little bit of it when we came back against Louisville - how he was on the bench.”