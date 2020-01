Duke sophomore forward Joey Baker will miss Tuesday’s game at Clemson with a sprained right ankle, the University said in a statement.

According to the report, Baker injured his ankle in practice and listed as day-to-day going forward.

Baker is averaging 6.5 points per game and leads Duke in 3-point percent (10-plus attempts) .435. He has played in 15 of Duke’s 16 games with two starts.

Duke and Clemson are scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.