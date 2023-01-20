DURHAM – Jeremy Roach will be a “game-time decision” to play Saturday against Miami, Duke coach Jon Scheyer said Friday afternoon.

Roach has missed the last three games because of a toe injury originally suffered in November.

“He’s been able to progress, but really he hasn’t done a whole lot,” Scheyer said. “Still up in the air, game-time decision, we’ll see how it is.”

Comfort is the most-important factor, as Roach is unlikely to have the toe — the big one on his right foot — heal fully before the end of the season.

“We want him to be comfortable whenever he comes back,” Scheyer said.

Roach is second on the team in scoring at 11.9 points per game. Despite missing the past three games (four total, including one before Christmas), Roach still leads Duke with 45 assists.

The third-year point guard has traveled with Duke and has been active on the bench, taking on something of a fourth assistant coach role.

He’s also been anxious to play again, and has let the staff know it.

“He hates watching but he’s been great with our team,” Scheyer said. “I think no matter what, whenever he comes back, it’s not going to be where he’s playing the same amount of minutes. We have to figure out how to get him back here.”

Roach is the only Blue Devil averaging at least 30 minutes per game, at 32.4. Kyle Filipowski is next at 27.8 minutes per game.