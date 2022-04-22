Jeremy Roach returning for junior season

Roach’s return for a third season at Duke was announced via Instagram , giving the Blue Devils an experienced third-year point guard who came on strong at the end of his sophomore season.

Jeremy Roach will be back as Duke’s point guard, helping bridge the transition from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer as coach of the Blue Devils.

This is the domino that was going to determine whether Class of 2023 5-star Caleb Foster would reclassify to the ’22 class – with Roach’s return, Foster is likely to remain in the ’23 class.

Roach’s sophomore season took a turn for the best in late February and carried on through Duke’s Final Four run.

The 6-2, 172-pounder was averaging 7.3 points per game after a scoreless showing against Florida State on Feb. 19. A 15-point game at Virginia was the launching point of Roach averaging 11.7 points in Duke’s last 12 games, including back-to-back 15-point games against Michigan State and Texas Tech in the NCAA tournament.

Roach, who’s from Leesburg, Va., was sixth on the team in scoring for the season (8.6 points per game) and had 3.2 assists per game. During one five-game stretch in January, Roach had 34 assists and four turnovers.

Roach entered Duke as one of a six-player class, and he is the only one left. Four of them – Jalen Johnson, D.J. Steward, Jaemyn Brakefield and Henry Coleman III – left after one season, and Mark Williams declared for the NBA draft earlier this week.