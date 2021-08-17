Jeremy Roach: Confidence is through the roof
Duke sophomore point guard Jeremy Roach had a typical freshman season. At least typical for a guy that sees significant minutes.Consistency was the biggest challenge for Roach, who had some really ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news