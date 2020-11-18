Jalen Johnson talks game, upcoming season opener
Duke freshman Jalen Johnson, who was selected to the ACC Preseason First Team, spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since his arrival in Durham.The versatile wing talked about his motiva...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news