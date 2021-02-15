DevilsIllustrated - Jalen Johnson opts out of remainder of the season

Duke freshman forward Jalen Johnson has opted out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season, the University confirmed.

“I appreciate everything about my time at Duke,” said Johnson. “Coach K, my teammates and the program have been nothing but supportive throughout this season, especially during the rehab of my foot injury.

"My family, Coach and I have made the decision that I should not play the remainder of this season so I can be 100 percent healthy in preparation for the NBA Draft. This was not easy but we feel it’s best for my future. I have nothing but love for the Brotherhood and thank my teammates and everyone associated with the program. Duke will always have a special place in my heart and will always be a part of me.”

The story first broke when Jacob Polacheck reported sources had indicated Johnson had cleaned out his locker earlier today.

Johnson’s career comes to an end in Durham after averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The news comes just two days after Johnson played only eight minutes and scored just three points in Duke’s win over NC State. The freshman played just 15 minutes in the Blue Devils’ loss to Notre Dame.

Johnson, who has averaged 12.2 points per game since his return to action in mid-January, has found himself on the bench in critical moments down the stretch. He also found his way out of the starting lineup as of late, coming off the bench in each of the last three games.

For the season, Johnson started eight out of the 13 games he participated in.

“While we are encouraged by what we are seeing medically, for Jalen’s future, we believe this decision is in his best interest,” said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. “We are ultimately careful with every one of our players and will continue to support Jalen as he progresses toward his goal of playing professional basketball. He deserves to be fully healthy for the upcoming NBA Draft.”

Johnson’s minutes will undoubtedly go to freshmen Henry Coleman and likely Jaemyn Brakefield, who performed well for Duke in Johnson’s absence in December and early January.