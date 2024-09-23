Advertisement

in other news

Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show

Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show

The Big J & Little J Show is back with a breakdown of Duke's game against UConn and a preview for this week's game

Video content
 • Conor O'Neill
A breakout that was just a matter of time

A breakout that was just a matter of time

Duke's breakout receiver on Saturday night put it all together after emerging during fall camp

 • Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Duke's defense against UConn

How PFF graded Duke's defense against UConn

Going into detail on how each Duke defensive player fared in Saturday night's win over UConn

Premium content
 • Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Duke's offense against UConn

How PFF graded Duke's offense against UConn

Dive into the analysis of how each player on Duke's offense performed against UConn

Premium content
 • Conor O'Neill
Duke escapes UConn, stays unbeaten

Duke escapes UConn, stays unbeaten

Blue Devils kick into gear in time to beat UConn, go to 3-0

 • Ethan Smith

in other news

Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show

Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show

The Big J & Little J Show is back with a breakdown of Duke's game against UConn and a preview for this week's game

Video content
 • Conor O'Neill
A breakout that was just a matter of time

A breakout that was just a matter of time

Duke's breakout receiver on Saturday night put it all together after emerging during fall camp

 • Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Duke's defense against UConn

How PFF graded Duke's defense against UConn

Going into detail on how each Duke defensive player fared in Saturday night's win over UConn

Premium content
 • Conor O'Neill
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 23, 2024
How PFF graded Duke's offense against Middle Tennessee
circle avatar
Conor O'Neill  •  DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@ConorONeill_DI
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Duke
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Duke
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
4 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Duke
4 - 0
Duke
N. Carolina
3 - 1
N. Carolina
-2.5, O/U 55.5
Georgia Tech
3 - 2
Georgia Tech
Duke
4 - 0
Duke
Finished
Middle Tenn. St.
17
Middle Tenn. St.
Duke
45
Arrow
Duke