Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show
The Big J & Little J Show is back with a breakdown of Duke's game against UConn and a preview for this week's game
• Conor O'Neill
A breakout that was just a matter of time
Duke's breakout receiver on Saturday night put it all together after emerging during fall camp
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Duke's defense against UConn
Going into detail on how each Duke defensive player fared in Saturday night's win over UConn
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Duke's offense against UConn
Dive into the analysis of how each player on Duke's offense performed against UConn
• Conor O'Neill
Duke escapes UConn, stays unbeaten
Blue Devils kick into gear in time to beat UConn, go to 3-0
• Ethan Smith
How PFF graded Duke's offense against Middle Tennessee
Duke
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.
4 - 0
0 - 0
4 - 0
Duke
3 - 1
N. Carolina
-2.5, O/U 55.5
3 - 2
Georgia Tech
4 - 0
Duke
Finished
17
Middle Tenn. St.
45
Duke