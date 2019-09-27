For the second week in a row, Duke basketball and head coach Mike Krzyzewski has landed yet another important piece to the 2020 class. Four-star power forward Henry Coleman announced his decision Friday to take his talents to Durham next fall.

“It just felt like home,” Coleman said. “Coach K and I talked before I went down there to visit and he told me that I’d know right away if Duke was for me. And he was right. It felt like home.”

The Richmond, Va., high school senior gives the Blue Devils a well-rounded prospect that checks off all the boxes - on and off the court.

Devils Illustrated recruiting analyst Clint Jackson has a close relationship with the Coleman family and believes the future Blue Devil will remind fans of one of the program’s greats.

“I think this kid is tailor made for Duke,” Jackson said. “And I’m not talking just about his game, I’m talking the whole package. Since I live in Richmond, I’m only about four miles away from him and I’ve known him for about three years. And from the first time I spoke with him, I knew he was just different. This kid has unbelievable character, and he speaks like a Senator. His family is just incredible. They’re all so smart, so successful and so driven. He actually reminds me a lot of Shane Battier by the way that he speaks and handles himself.”

The comparison is something Coleman takes to heart. The senior has long taken pride in how approaches the game and his role outside of the game. Part of that is how he embraces a leadership role.

That aspect of his game and character has been a talking point for analysts since he arrived on the recruiting scene. Oftentimes it overshadows what he brings to the court from a sheer basketball standpoint, but make no mistake, Duke’s interest in Coleman was a result of the full package.

Having that said, Duke’s track record of leaders within the Coleman mold played a big part in the coaching staff’s message.

“Duke sold him on basketball and everything else outside of basketball such as leadership development,” Jackson said. “This kid is so well-rounded.

“Just a terrific fit for Duke, on and off the court.”