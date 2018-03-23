Duke will face off with ACC foe Syracuse tonight for a spot in the Elite Eight, and a chance to make a run at another Final Four.

For senior Grayson Allen, his dream of returning to the Final Four is still very much in play. In order to make that happen, he and his fellow Blue Devils will have to go through a Syracuse team in which they shredded during the regular season league schedule.

A big reason for Duke's success in that matchup was its ability to shutdown the Orange's three leading scorers - all of whom play on the perimeter. Though Syracuse features one of the biggest teams in the nation - in regards to overall average height - one thing it lacks is an answer to Duke's interior size, anchored by Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter, Jr.

In order to get a repeat of the regular season matchup, Duke will again have to be on top its zone and prepared to play some of its best basketball of the season.

Allen and others met with the media to discuss tonight's battle and some of the keys to the game.

Q. Grayson, what's the biggest difference between their zone and your zone?



GRAYSON ALLEN: "A lot of times you'll see when the ball goes into the middle against them their center steps up. A lot of times there's two (indiscernible) stepping up to take the ball in the middle, whereas we try to keep our big to protect the rim and have another guy come to contest the shot in the middle or challenge the ball, try to make them uncomfortable then."

Q. Does it help you offensively going up against the zone, the fact that you now play it?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "I think it might help a little bit, just because we know movements and positioning. But at the same time Syracuse's zone is different. For the majority of the year you go up to man-to-man teams. So you don't prepare; you don't have game preparation to go against the zone every day. We have preparation to play a zone against everybody, obviously, but as far as trying to execute against the zone and the zone that's as long as Syracuse is, it's difficult to actually prepare for that."

Q. Grayson, you were the 2015 championship team, obviously had a great senior leadership back with Cook. You being a senior on this team with so many freshmen like Marvin, have you tried to take on a leadership role and be a leader for those freshman?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "Yeah, I'm the leader of the team right now, and as the captain that's what I'm trying to do, trying to prepare them, trying to lead them in the right direction. And at this point in the season it's really cool how we've come together. And the guys are listening to me out there on the court and in huddles and everything. And they're starting to speak up, too. And we're all listening to each other out there. And we've really come together as a team here."

Q. Grayson, can you slap the floor while playing zone, and do you miss it?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "Yeah, you can definitely slap the floor playing zone. Slapping the floor is all about intensity and getting a stop. I don't know if anyone's seen it yet or seen it in a zone yet. Definitely can, though. It more symbolizes getting a stop than it does man-to-man defense."

Q. Grayson, there's been a lot of talk about just player compensation and the potential of college players getting paid. Where do you stand on the viability of that?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "I'm here, so I've been pretty happy with my four years of college. It's been awesome. It would be really tough because you're changing something that's been in place for a long time. And so it sounds good. I'd love to receive some extra money. That would be awesome. But thankfully I'm not the one in charge trying to figure out exactly how to do that."