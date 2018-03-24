Duke is yet another step closer to its ultimate goal - a national title, as the Blue Devils get set to battle fellow blue-blood Kansas on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

For Duke to make the next push for a trip to San Antonio, senior Grayson Allen must make his presence felt. He did just that against Syracuse with a team-high eight assists, as he masterfully ran the Blue Devils’ offense down the stretch. His shot, however, was not falling on Friday night, and that is something Duke will need to change against a stout Kansas Jayhawks squad.

Guard play will be very important for Duke, and Allen is as crucial for the Devils in that regard as there is leading up to the game.

Saturday afternoon, Allen spoke with the media about Sunday’s battle and talked about what it would mean to return to the biggest stage in college basketball, playing for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski and much more.

Q. Grayson, if you guys do win tomorrow, Coach K will go past John Wooden for most Final Fours in a coaching career. Grayson, since you've been around for a while, have you reflected much or have some thoughts maybe just on the guy that you're playing for, what he's meant to college basketball, not just now, but kind of in history?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "Yeah. I mean, I have just because I've been through obviously a lot of big milestones for Coach -- 1K in Madison Square Garden and 1K at Duke. I understand how long he's been coaching for, how long he's been great for, that he is one of the greatest coaches of all time, that what we're doing is a very small part of his overall legacy.

"And so, I mean, that adds to you really just trying to learn everything from him. And I know Coach, he won't mention that to us. He'll never say anything about something like that, just because at the end of the day, Coach just wants one win and he wants to get his first Elite Eight win with this team. And that's all he's focused on, and that's the mindset we're trying to take."

Q. Grayson, I imagine when you came to Duke you didn't think you'd be playing zone your senior year. Can you talk about that sort of transformation? And you've been slapping hands on the floor while playing zone, and how unusual you think it's been that this program has become a zone program for at least some?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "Well, Coach adjusts. That's one of the things that makes him so great. And we found out that zone was the best defense for this team. And we found it out about halfway through the year. So we went with that. And Coach really fully committed to it and taught us zone and it became our number one and only defense that we really play.

"But it's still the intensity and everything of Duke defense is still there. And it's obviously not the man defense that you've seen for 20-plus years. But the intensity is still there, and when we play really well, like we have been over the past couple of weeks, the talk and the activity and the floor slapping, like you said, it all can be there."

Q. How begrudgingly do you think he went to the zone?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "It didn't seem like it was very grudgingly. I think he's obviously a man coach. So we worked on man a lot and tried to figure it out before we went zone. But once we tried out -- we tried out zone really early on in the year, and it was working just because of our length and athleticism. And once he kind of realized that this team is way better at playing zone, you just kind of -- he went with that."

Q. Grayson, as your career comes to an end one way or another here, what would getting back to a Final Four mean to you in terms of how you think of what your legacy will be at Duke?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "Yeah, I mean it kind of would bring everything full circle, starting off with kind of being spoiled as a freshman and not really having to do much, just being a part of the team and being led to the Final Four and led to a national championship win. And now coming around to my senior year where I'm the captain of the team and trying to be a leader of younger guys. I don't worry or think much about my Duke legacy. I just really want to win. And we've become -- this group has become so close that I know what the Final Four feeling is like. I know what that national championship feeling is like. So I really want to do that with this group and have these guys experience that too and experience that with them."

Q. Grayson, this is already the biggest game of the year for both teams, trip to Final Four on the line. But it being Duke/Kansas, does it add any juice to this game?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "It's going to add juice to the game from y'all's end, I know that. There's going to be -- if it's possible, there's going to be an even bigger atmosphere around this game just because you know it's a battle between two big programs, two great coaches. But for us and I'm sure for Kansas, too, we bring the same thing, same intensity, same focus to the game, doesn't matter who we're playing. Just because of what's at stake. It's a regional championship and a trip to the Final Four. And that's huge for your team when you're in a big program."

Q. Grayson, do they remind you at all of some of the freshmen you played with when you guys won it all four years ago? Are you getting any flashbacks when you see what they're doing in this tournament?

GRAYSON ALLEN: "They really go after it. They haven't been anxious or over-nervous. They've been very confident. They don't feel pressure on them, which is great and how it should be. They play very free. They've matured a lot over the year and that was one of the special things about the three freshmen on the 2015 team is they were very mature, and especially come tournament time they didn't play like freshmen. And right now they're getting there and they have matured, and now they play with a lot of experience. I'm not the only one talking out there. These guys are talking and they're bringing us in for huddles, too. And it really helps not only me but helps our team and helps us become one together with what they're doing."