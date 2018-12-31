Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris will forgo his final season of eligibility and join quarterback Daniel Jones in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Congratulations to Joe for putting himself in a position to continue his football career,” head coach David Cutcliffe said. “We are thrilled for him and his family as this opportunity presents itself. We could not be more appreciative of Joe’s commitment and dedication as he has represented our program both on and off the field to the highest degree. Two-time first team All-ACC linebackers don’t come around very often and while Joe will be missed, we wish him the best of luck.”

Giles-Harris ends his decorated career as a Blue Devil ranked 10th in school history with 32 tackles for loss and 19th in total tackles with 312.

He was an All-America selection in 2017 and earned first team All-ACC honors in both ’17 and 2018. He also served as a team captain in 2018 and was the 2017 team Most Valuable Player.

Giles-Harris recorded 80 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 2018. He posted double-figure tackle efforts in three games this past season: Georgia Tech (15), Miami (12) and Pittsburgh (10).

STATEMENT FROM JOE GILES-HARRIS

The last four years of my life have been some of the best. It has been a blessing and privilege to wear Duke blue and represent this great university.

After much thought, I have decided to forgo my last year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft to pursue my lifelong dream of playing professional football.

Thank you to Duke University, Dr. White, Coach Cutcliffe, the entire Duke football staff and Blue Devil fans for providing me with an unforgettable experience.

I’d also like to thank my family for their continuous love and support throughout this journey. If it were not for them, I would not be the man I am. Finally, I give all glory to God because without Him, none of this would be possible!