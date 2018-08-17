The outcome of game two of the Duke Canada Tour Friday night looked very similar to that of Wednesday’s when the Blue Devils defeated Ryerson University by 19 points. This time Mike Krzyzewski’s squad dropped the University of Toronto 96-60, thanks to a 54-point second half effort.

Like Wednesday, the Blue Devils were led by freshmen R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson, who combined for 59 points and 17 rebounds.

Unlike Wednesday, however, first game jitters were seemingly nonexistent. This was particularly the case for Barrett, who needed some time to calm his nerves in the opening game in front of his hometown crowd. On Friday, Barrett took the floor confident and ready to put on yet another show for his fellow Canadians.

He did exactly that, scoring 35 points and pulling down nine rebounds in 31 minutes of action. While no shot sheet is readily available, it’s safe to say that the majority of the freshman’s points came inside the paint, as he found his way to the rim over and over again for easy flushes.

Barrett was not alone in his ability to get to the rim, as Williamson once again spent his evening hovering above the basket and scoring at will inside the paint. He was extremely efficient, connecting on 12-of-16 shots from the floor, helping Duke to a dominating 60 points in the paint.

Though the story once again centers on the play of the two freshmen sensations, the supporting cast ratcheted up their play a few notches as well.

Javin DeLaurier scored just four points and grabbed only five rebounds, but he was everywhere on the floor. Defensively, DeLaurier posted three steals and two blocks, with quite a few other disruptions. Offensively, it was all about effort and helping free up his more offensively gifted teammates.

He did what Javin DeLaurier should do every night - make the blue collar plays, outwork his opponent and lead a squad dominated by youth.

Duke also got a little bit of that from Jack White, who saw increased minutes due to Alex O’Connell’s absence. White didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but he was all about the hustle plays and creating opportunities for others. He scored six points on 2-of-6 shooting, all of which came from beyond the three-point line, but more importantly pulled down five rebounds from his wing position and handed out a team-best five assists. He also managed two steals.

Antonio Vrankovic was Duke’s best true post presence on Friday, scoring eight points and pulling down eight boards, while also registering three blocks. Like White, he made good use of his opportunity to see extended minutes.

Freshman Joey Baker showed his ability to be a threat from the perimeter, making 3-of-6 from long range, finishing the night as Duke’s third leading scorer with 11 points. He also grabbed five boards for Duke.

All in all, Duke provided a strong showing for Krzyzewski and his staff.

Friday served its purpose for the Blue Devils - an opportunity to build on-court chemistry, begin developing roles, and get a better handle on each player’s progress from last season and the summer offseason to now.

Duke will have one more opportunity on Sunday, as they head to Montreal to play McGill in the final exhibition.