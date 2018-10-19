DURHAM, N.C. — Duke held its annual Countdown to Craziness Friday evening giving fans a chance to see the 2018-19 Blue Devils in action for the first time.

The 20-minute scrimmage saw the Blue Devils split into Blue and White teams, and though the action served as solid game-like reps, specifically in terms of atmosphere, it did not provide a true sense of what is to come.

Anticipated starters were split between squads with Zion Williamson, Tre Jones and Javin DeLaurier suiting up for the White team, and R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish taking the floor for Blue. Role players were evenly dispersed otherwise.

We, of course, were able to see what the individual talent brings to the table, and get a small sample of what the five out offense will look at, but it won’t be until Tuesday when the Blue Devils play Virginia Union in exhibition action that we really get a true taste of what is to come.

“You play against each other,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We split them up, so you don’t get a chance to see what it would look like if you could keep them fresher in a game. You play three, four minutes and get a sub in. And instead of playing 20 minutes, they’re playing 16. You can do it a little bit differently. So we’ll find out about that Tuesday and then Saturday. So that’ll be really good.”

Considering that element of the scrimmage, the takeaways are not necessarily in abundance. That’s particularly true with the freshmen we knew what to expect from: R.J. Barrett and his versatile game; Zion Williamson and his explosiveness; Tre Jones and his leadership; and Cam Reddish’s ability to shoot.

It served as more of a confirmation than anything.

Barrett got off to a slow start shooting the ball, hitting just three of his first 10 shots, but he recovered to finish the night 9-of-19 and a game high 23 points.

“We’ve played scrimmages, but we really haven’t played like a game atmosphere in quite some time, so first game jitters,” Barrett said. “I tried to get those out of the way.”

Reddish played with a fractured rib, which ultimately limited him and his mobility. The freshman said it did impact his shot to a degree, but nothing that was to debilitating. Despite his rib injury, he connected on 5-of-12 shots from the floor, including two beautiful 3-point baskets from well beyond the arc.

Krzyzewski indicated that the rib injury will not be a concern going forward.

“Cameron hurt his rib on Tuesday, had a displaced fracture to the 10th rib,” Krzyzewski said. “So, he played really well tonight considering that. I was really pleased. He practiced yesterday. It’ll be good. For him to do that three days after is pretty impressive.”

Williamson, who is already a fan favorite thanks to his YouTube stardom as a high schooler, put on a show throughout the night. He finished 7-of-11 for 14 points and five rebounds. The majority of his points came via dunks, with each one electrifying the Cameron Crazies.

His job was certainly made easier with Jones serving as the floor general on his squad. Jones had his team successfully in its offense quickly and efficiently. While much of the Blue squad’s approach seemed to be a little more freelance, the White team, which won 44-39, was much more organized.

Ball movement was at a maximum and the result was a more evenly distributed offensive approach. DeLaurier, who just returned to practice four days ago, made 4-of-6 shots, including two 3-pointers. Joey Baker and Alex O’Connell also had open looks at the basket. It was very much a product of Jones’s presence.

Jack White earned praise after the game from Krzyzewski for his ability to impact the game without scoring, primarily through his defensive effort and willingness to attack the glass. White led all players with three offensive rebounds.

Marques Bolden was the game’s leading rebounder with six boards.