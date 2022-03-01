Freshman trio leads Duke in blowout

Duke wrapped up its first ACC regular-season crown since 2010 in non-dramatic fashion, cruising to an 86-56 win over host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center.

The Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) won their seventh straight game behind a combined 60 points from the freshman trio of Trevor Keels (27 points), Paolo Banchero (21) and AJ Griffin (12). Wendell Moore Jr. added 13 points in the rout.

Keels’ season-high scoring performance came after he only scored four points against Syracuse on Saturday. The 6-4, 221-pounder shot 10-for-15 against Pitt (11-19, 6-13), including a 5-for-8 clip on 3-pointers.

“I knew I had to come out with intensity. Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) told us if we win this game, we clinch first place. … We had to get this win to get first place,” Keels told broadcasters after the game. “All of it was confidence (with my shooting). Coach (Jon) Scheyer, working a lot with him. AJ shoots 50%, I get up a lot of shots with him.”

Banchero stayed hot with his second straight 21-point performance, coming after a stretch of seven games scoring under 20. He was 7-for-10 against the Panthers and made all three of the 3s he attempted.

Griffin scored in double figures for the seventh straight game and added seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Moore’s 13 points came along with six rebounds and five assists.

Duke wasted little time in turning this into its eighth straight road win, jumping out to a 16-3 lead in the first 3½ minutes. Pitt closed the margin to nine points with 5:25 left in the first half, but Duke held the Panthers without a field goal for the rest of the half and took a 36-19 lead into halftime.