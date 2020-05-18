Rivals.com has released its updated and final rankings for the class of 2020. Four of Duke’s six player class finishes their high school careers in the top 29 of the Rivals150, including one that made a jump from four-star status to five.

Additionally, two other’s made a move upward in the rankings, while one stood pat in the top 25.

Lets start with the biggest move in the rankings, center Mark Williams, who moved six spots from No. 35 to No. 29. Along with his move, Williams picked up an additional star, joining Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and D.J. Steward as five-star prospects.

Williams recently earned praise from Corey Evans, who said in an April 1 article that “… Mark Williams has gotten so good of late that he should be perceived as a one-and-done type.”

The future Blue Devil from Norfolk, Va., gives Duke its fourth five-star player in the class.

In addition to Williams, Johnson also made a move from No. 10 in the nation to No. 8. The five-star wing is considered a one-and-done talent and is expected to make an immediate impact at Duke, even with the return of skilled freshmen Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore returning.

Johnson has been rated as high as No. 5 in the nation, and still considered by many to be a top five player in the class.

Roach, who will likely take over at point guard on day one, held strong at No. 23 in the national rankings.

Steward jumped one spot from No. 28 to No. 27. The sharpshooting guard from Chicago has climbed from being ranked No. 60 in the nation in May of 2019 all the way to five-star status.