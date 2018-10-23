DURHAM, N.C. — Duke’s first exhibition game of the preseason is complete and the Blue Devils walked away with a 106-64 victory over Virginia Union.

It was head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his staff’s first look at the team in full strength, as Cameron Reddish and Tre Jones each missed action during the Duke Canada Tour due to injuries.

Though the Blue Devils are certainly not a well-oiled machine at this point, there were certainly signs of what can potentially be a very good basketball team before season’s end.

First half action saw Duke get off to a bit of a slow start, however, it did not take long for R.J. Barrett to ignite the Blue Devils’ offense. Barrett scored 17 points prior to the clock ever hitting the 12 minute mark in the first half, missing just one shot by the stage of the game.

Duke’s flow came with it and after trading baskets for the first few minutes of the game, it was all about the Blue Devils’ ability to move the ball and get guys good looks at the basket.

Open shots were in abundance with the Blue Devils attempting 31 3-point shots on the night, making 13 of those tries. The wealth was spread quite liberally with Reddish, Barrett, Alex O’Connell and Jack White all making multiple 3-pointers.

Reddish and Barrett led that charge with three 3s apiece.

Those open looks came courtesy of great ball movement orchestrated by Tre Jones, who handed out nine assists, while turning it over just two times.

His ability to get Duke in its offense was outstanding for a first go, but his ability to reset his group and move the ball up court in transition really set the tone. Virginia Union defenders were on their heels all game long, completely unaware of what to expect - a lob to Zion Williamson or Barrett, or a kick to an open shooter.

Jones was not the only Blue Devil dishing out assists, though. Reddish, who suffered a rib injury earlier in the week, showed an ability to find open teammates as well, as he registered nine assists of his own to go with 13 points and five rebounds.

Williamson, like Barrett, put on a show, most notably through his high flying finishes and ability to bully his defenders in the paint and draw fouls. He was outstanding, putting up high percentage shots, and finishing with 29 points on 11 of 13 shooting. It wasn’t just about his scoring, though, as he impacted the game on all levels, grabbing six rebounds, handing out four assists, blocking two shots and picking up two steals.

He simply filled up the stat sheet.

Barrett’s most notable impact, aside from scoring, came on the defensive end of the floor where he snagged three steals. Scoring-wise, Barrett finished 10 of 15 with 23 points, 19 of which came in the first half.

Aside from the four freshmen, Alex O’Connell and Jack White took advantage of their opportunities. O’Connell played well in the five out system, scoring 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in just nine minutes of action. White did exactly what he’s been doing since he arrived at Duke - injected more energy and physicality into the game. That resulted in 11 points and three rebounds of his own.

Marques Bolden, who got the start over Javin DeLaurier, started off somewhat slow, but did provide six points and a six rebounds in 22 minutes of play.

As expected, the biggest area for improvement lies on the defensive side of the ball, where Duke gave up way too many open looks and easy buckets. Duke forced 23 turnovers, but Virginia Union did find ways around the man-to-man defense.

Nothing is surprising about that, though. This team has the ability to be a good defensive team, and this is just the first exhibition game of the season. There will likely be some rocky games defensively early in the season, but the tools are there.

Barrett and Jones each defended Virginia Union’s primary ball handler and there was success in doing so. Duke has to learn about Duke, and when the coaches figure out their best matchups and how to use these guys, they could be very good. That said, they’ll have to buy in and embrace the man-to-man approach.