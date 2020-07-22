Expectations are high for Duke's offensive line in 2020
Duke’s offensive line certainly had its ups and downs during the 2019 season.By season’s end, the unit was impressively ranked No. 5 in the ACC in sacks allowed, giving up 28 (2.33 per game) on the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news