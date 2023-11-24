Duke’s post-Thanksgiving malaise meant trailing a second-year Division I team by four at halftime.

The Blue Devils woke up in time to beat Southern Indiana 80-62 on Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Kyle Filipowski scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. With 14 rebounds, it marked the first double-double of the sophomore’s season — he had 16 in 36 games last season.

Jeremy Roach added a season-high 18 points, with Tyrese Proctor (11) and Jared McCain (10) also scoring in double-figures.

Duke (5-1) spent the last 17½ minutes of the first half trailing the Screaming Eagles (1-6). Southern Indiana’s lead hit 10 on six occasions, the latest coming at 32-22 five minutes before halftime.

The Blue Devils scored nine of the last 12 points in the first half.

Proctor scored on a layup to end the half, and Duke scored the first 11 points of the second half. The Blue Devils never trailed after that.

Duke outscored Southern Indiana 49-27 in the second half. After the Blue Devils had four assists on 13 field goals in the first half, that ratio was nine assists on 17 field goals in the second half.

With seven turnovers, it marked Duke’s third straight game with single-digit giveaways.

Southern Indiana’s lone win this season was against Division II Tiffin (it was a 68-65 game).