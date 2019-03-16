CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke and North Carolina always put on a show that annually reaffirms it as the greatest rivalry in college basketball, and perhaps sports in general.

And as many big battles as the two have provided fans of both teams, tonight’s ACC semifinal might rank as one of the best all-time.

It was a slugfest. The teams traded the lead eight times and found themselves locked up five times. And as one could only expect, the winner was determined on the very last play of the game, with Duke holding off the Tar Heels 74-73.

“They kept coming at us and we kept going at them all game long,” RJ Barrett said. “So, it was definitely just a great environment and such a fun game to be in.”

With the clock ticking away, Duke found itself leading 74-73 and a chance to extend the lead to two or three points on two Barrett free throw attempts with just 12 seconds remaining.

The Blue Devils’ struggles from the free throw line have been well-documented, but in the past, Barrett and his teammates have shown the ability to hit clutch, pressure shots.

Unfortunately for Duke, tonight was not one of them. When Barrett stepped to the line, he was 3-of-4 on the night. When he left it, he was 3-of-6 and instead of Duke closing out the final minutes with a chance to, at the very worst, force an overtime, it found itself having to defend a potential game-winning shot.

North Carolina’s Coby White has proven his ability to step up in big moments throughout the ACC schedule, and though he was 0-of-5 from 3-point range heading into the final possession, it was evident he would be a primary option to take the last shot.

“I was just trying to not let him get anything easy off,” Tre Jones, who was defending White, said. “I knew the way he was sizing me up, he was trying to get off a three. I felt like I took him off his rhythm a little bit and he was still able to step back. He threw up a shot, and it just hit off the backboard.

“I felt like I forced him into a pretty tough shot, although sometimes those are the ones that go in. I turned around and just had to wait to see where it was going.”

The shot missed, and UNC’s Cameron Johnson had one last tip attempt. That shot missed as well, and the buzzer sounded. Duke had won.

But the fight to get to that moment was a tough of one as we’ve seen all season.

Duke came out of the gates amped up, and behind a strong start from Javin DeLaurier and Zion Williamson, the Blue Devils had a quick 4-0 lead. UNC countered and quickly took an 8-4 lead.

From there, North Carolina began to take control and dictate the pace of the game. Duke fell right into the trap and played really unsettled basketball.

As a result, the Blue Devils found themselves down by as many as 13 points with 6:24 remaining in the first half. Duke looked completely out of sorts. The Blue Devils were running around aimlessly on defense, and UNC’s ball movement kept them off balance consistently.

Things certainly did not look good for Duke.

“I think we were just going too fast and were playing at their tempo,” Williamson said. “But I think we just needed to calm down and play at our speed and we started to execute more.”