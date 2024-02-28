DURHAM – A comfortable win over Louisville was the palette-cleansing part of Wednesday night.

The somber part was evident before, during and most of all, after Duke’s 84-59 win over the Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils will be without Caleb Foster for “some time,” said coach Jon Scheyer, as the freshman guard had his right foot in a boot and was using a Knee Rover — two-wheeled scooter — to get around the court.

“Unfortunately for us, we have to adjust without Caleb,” Scheyer said. “You know, my heart breaks for him that he couldn’t play today. … We’re going to be without him for some time.

“I don’t know what that time is.”

Foster was injured sometime early in the second half against Wake Forest on Saturday. It was partially lost in the discussion of Kyle Filipowski’s knee injury amid the court storming, as well as the overall discussion of court stormings over the last few days.

Now, though, as No. 10 Duke (22-6, 13-4 ACC) moves forward, the focus moves to a guard who has started 15 games this season and had appeared to be finding his groove.

“We have to look at things differently. That’s just the bottom line,” Scheyer said. “There’s not, all of a sudden, where you plug somebody in for Caleb. Nobody does what Caleb does on our team.”

On the ACC Network broadcast, Anish Shroff referred to the injury as “week-to-week.” Foster came into the game as one of four Blue Devils to play in every game this season.

The adjustment without Foster was traceable in the minutes for freshman forwards TJ Power and Sean Stewart. Power played 14 minutes, the most he’s played since the Dec. 30 game against Queens and more than he’d played in the previous 10 games combined; Stewart played an active 11 minutes, with nine points and nine rebounds.