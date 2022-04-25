Duke wants to be selective in portal

DURHAM – When Mike Elko and his Duke football staff go portal prospecting, they’re sorting through program fits more than they’re looking for specific positions.

“I just think you’re always open,” Elko said near the end of spring practices. “You’re always open to see what’s out there, what fits into our culture, what fits into this university, you know, what fits into what we’re trying to build.”

Duke added defensive back Datrone Young last week, a speedy – that’s intentional, as he goes by that nickname – cornerback from Iowa State. Young will be in his sixth and final season of eligibility; he played in 11 games last season (seven starts), with 31 tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception.

Young will bolster a Blue Devils secondary that showed promise at times in spring practice, but also one that’s inexperienced after losing the top five defensive backs in terms of snap counts from a year ago.

The transfer portal has changed college football, as has the exemption allowing first-time transfers to be immediately eligible. It’s created a much more fluid process to building a roster – though coaches have to be cautious of how to utilize it.

“I don’t think you’re ever not looking,” Elko said. “But … you get yourself in trouble when you go looking for something specific. Because sometimes you can convince yourself to take something that doesn’t really help you.

“So we just want to make sure we add value. And if we can find value out there, we’re going to add it.”

The obvious position on Duke’s roster that could be targeted for a portal addition is quarterback. Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore emerged early in the spring as the top two, and Luca Diamont’s switch to slot receiver furthered that development.

Leonard and Moore, though, are the only two scholarship QBs at Duke – freshman Henry Belin IV arrives this summer, and Gavin Spurrier is a walk-on. Having three scholarship QBs, and one of them being a freshman who didn’t enroll early, can make for a precarious situation entering a season – especially if the Blue Devils plan to utilize their QB in the running game.

(Worth noting: Memphis last season, with current Duke offensive coordinator Kevin Johns calling plays, only had 18 designed QB runs, per Pro Football Focus.)

But again, it’s a matter of whether a quality option exists rather than Duke seeking out a QB.

“If there’s something that makes sense, then I’m comfortable with it. If there’s something that doesn’t make sense, then I’m comfortable with two quarterbacks and a freshman,” Elko said. “You can’t play the game that way. You’ve just gotta go out there and evaluate what’s out there and you’ve gotta do the right things.”