DevilsIllustrated - Duke versus Pitt scheduled for Tuesday postponed

Duke Basketball’s return to the court will be delayed at least another few days, as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Blue Devils’ Tuesday game with Pitt has been postponed.

The league announced that the postponement “follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pitt men’s basketball program.”

The game marks the third game on Duke’s schedule that has been impacted by a positive COVID-19 test. Previous games postponed, and eventually canceled, include the original season opener with Gardner-Webb, and two December contests with Elon and Charleston Southern.

The Blue Devils last played on Dec. 16, when they defeated Notre Dame in South Bend to open up ACC play.

Duke’s next schedule game is for Sat., Jan. 2, at Florida State.