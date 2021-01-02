DevilsIllustrated - Duke versus Florida State postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced late Friday night that Saturday evening’s game between Duke and Florida State has been postponed.

Just hours after announcing Mike Krzyzewski would not be coaching Duke against Seminoles due to contact tracing, the Seminoles reported their own COVID-19 issues. The ACC chose to postpone Saturday’s game upon receiving news of a positive test within the Florida State program.

The postponement marks Duke’s fifth game to be canceled or postponed this season, with the Blue Devils matchup with Gardner-Webb being impacted on two separate occasions. Following several postponements in non-conference action early in the season, Duke chose to forego the remainder of its non-conference schedule.

Since that decision, Duke has played just one time, a victory over Notre Dame. Each of Duke’s last two scheduled games have now been postponed.

The Blue Devils next scheduled game is for Wednesday, Jan. 6, against Boston College in Durham.