Duke uses strong second half to drop NDSU, 85-62
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No one has ever said the NCAA Tournament is easy - even for the best of the best. Not for a No. 1 seed in a 1-16 matchup. Not in an 8-9 battle. Not in any of them.
Duke learned that lesson through experience for 20 first half minutes of action on Friday night. North Dakota State brought the pressure to Duke and it did it consistently enough to keep the Blue Devils off balance and ultimately light a fire under Mike Krzyzewski’s squad.
The Blue Devils ultimately came out of the first round matchup with an 85-62 victory, and a better understanding of what March Madness is all about.
“That first half was horrible,” Zion Williamson said. “They out rebounded us. They played harder than us. Coach K came in [at halftime] - he wasn’t even yelling or nothing. He said this is March Madness. Keyword, Madness.”
It was madness. Really, in every sense of the word.
Duke led NDSU 31-27 at the break, but it took the Blue Devils outscoring the Bison 17-11 in the final 9:55 to go into the locker room with the advantage. And even with the Blue Devils’ lead, there was a sense in the building that NDSU was in control.
The Blue Devils were playing NDSU’s game, and not the other way around.
Krzyzewski’s team stumbled out of the gates. A big reason for that was a bit of freelancing, or sorts, at least on offense. Six of Duke’s first 10 shots of the game came from beyond the 3-point line. Only one touched the bottom of the net, an RJ Barrett jumper two minutes into the game.
With the jump shots came a disjointed offense. And with that, came a NDSU team that grew more confident by the minute. As the Bison gained confidence, so too did their lead. In fact, NDSU led by as many as seven points fewer than five minutes into the game.
Despite a clear advantage in the paint, whether through Williamson, Marques Bolden, Javin DeLaurier, and even Barrett around the rim, Duke was content to shoot jumpers. During the first media timeout at 14:45, Krzyzewski sent a message to his team.
“Ah, yeah. A little bit,” Cam Reddish said with a smirk when asked if Krzyzewski was animated after the opening stretch. “He told us we can’t win a game by taking jump shots. We had to get to the basket, play our game.”
For the next 10-plus minutes, Duke did not attempt a single 3-point shot. By the end of the half, the Blue Devils had attempted just two more long range shots, making one of them.
The focus was on getting better looks at the rim. And while the Blue Devils were still unable to take complete control of the game, they chipped away at NDSU’s lead and eventually regained control of the scoreboard before the break.
Aside from Duke’s early focus on shooting the three-ball, it was unable to get out and run in transition.
In fact, Duke headed to the locker room at the break without a single fast break point. Defensively, Duke was playing well, holding the Bison to just 41-percent from the field and 13-percent from long range.
Even with a strong defensive showing, NDSU’s Vinnie Shahid was on top of his game, scoring 15 points to lead all scorers at the break.
While Krzyzewski was not yelling in the locker room, according to Williamson, he was able to get his message across to his team. The second half presented the Duke team most expected to see.
And Tre Jones, who took blame for Duke’s slower and less aggressive pace in the first half, played a major role in that.
“First half, we slowed it down a lot, knowing that they were getting back,” Jones said. “But that was on me personally. I was just bringing it up slower, trying to setup the offense.
“Coach talked about it. We were settling for a lot of shots in the first half from the outside and not attacking the rim like we were supposed to. So, the second half, we knew that if we were able to attack the rim things would open up. And then we could get our threes going.
“We got out and pushed it up the court before they were able to setup their man-to-man defense.”
As Duke pushed the ball in transition, points started to come in flurries. Williamson came out with eight quick points before the first media timeout. Reddish added five points. And just like that, Duke had a 14 point, 44-30 lead.
From that point forward, the Blue Devils never let up, leading by as many as 31 points in the second half.
With Jones pushing the tempo, Duke found a rhythm. As a result, Williamson, Barrett and Reddish started pouring in the buckets.
Barrett scored 16 second half points, on his way to a game-high 26. He also added 14 rebounds to his stat line. Williamson scored 15 in the second half, and finished the day with 25. Reddish posted eight points on 3-of-4 shooting in the second half, and ended his day with 12.
It was truly the Duke most expected to see for a full 40 minutes.
“We’ve just got to come out like that and try to string together a full 40 minutes,” Jones said.
“We are maturing day-by-day. We realize how important this is and we can’t take games for granted,” Reddish added.
In addition to Duke’s renewed emphasis on attacking offensively, the team’s defensive effort continued to be strong in the second half. Actually, it proved to be better.
That was most notable in how the Blue Devils contained Shahid, who scored just five points on four shot attempts in the final 20 minutes.
All in all, it could have been a better showing for Duke. But lessons are learned and Sunday’s second round contest will tell the college basketball world very quickly if Duke was able use today’s classroom message to get better.