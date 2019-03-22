COLUMBIA, S.C. — No one has ever said the NCAA Tournament is easy - even for the best of the best. Not for a No. 1 seed in a 1-16 matchup. Not in an 8-9 battle. Not in any of them.

Duke learned that lesson through experience for 20 first half minutes of action on Friday night. North Dakota State brought the pressure to Duke and it did it consistently enough to keep the Blue Devils off balance and ultimately light a fire under Mike Krzyzewski’s squad.

The Blue Devils ultimately came out of the first round matchup with an 85-62 victory, and a better understanding of what March Madness is all about.

“That first half was horrible,” Zion Williamson said. “They out rebounded us. They played harder than us. Coach K came in [at halftime] - he wasn’t even yelling or nothing. He said this is March Madness. Keyword, Madness.”

It was madness. Really, in every sense of the word.

Duke led NDSU 31-27 at the break, but it took the Blue Devils outscoring the Bison 17-11 in the final 9:55 to go into the locker room with the advantage. And even with the Blue Devils’ lead, there was a sense in the building that NDSU was in control.

The Blue Devils were playing NDSU’s game, and not the other way around.

Krzyzewski’s team stumbled out of the gates. A big reason for that was a bit of freelancing, or sorts, at least on offense. Six of Duke’s first 10 shots of the game came from beyond the 3-point line. Only one touched the bottom of the net, an RJ Barrett jumper two minutes into the game.

With the jump shots came a disjointed offense. And with that, came a NDSU team that grew more confident by the minute. As the Bison gained confidence, so too did their lead. In fact, NDSU led by as many as seven points fewer than five minutes into the game.

Despite a clear advantage in the paint, whether through Williamson, Marques Bolden, Javin DeLaurier, and even Barrett around the rim, Duke was content to shoot jumpers. During the first media timeout at 14:45, Krzyzewski sent a message to his team.

“Ah, yeah. A little bit,” Cam Reddish said with a smirk when asked if Krzyzewski was animated after the opening stretch. “He told us we can’t win a game by taking jump shots. We had to get to the basket, play our game.”

For the next 10-plus minutes, Duke did not attempt a single 3-point shot. By the end of the half, the Blue Devils had attempted just two more long range shots, making one of them.

The focus was on getting better looks at the rim. And while the Blue Devils were still unable to take complete control of the game, they chipped away at NDSU’s lead and eventually regained control of the scoreboard before the break.

Aside from Duke’s early focus on shooting the three-ball, it was unable to get out and run in transition.

In fact, Duke headed to the locker room at the break without a single fast break point. Defensively, Duke was playing well, holding the Bison to just 41-percent from the field and 13-percent from long range.

Even with a strong defensive showing, NDSU’s Vinnie Shahid was on top of his game, scoring 15 points to lead all scorers at the break.