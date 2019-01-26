Duke uses second half surge to drop Georgia Tech at home
DURHAM, N.C. — A quick glance at the box score will likely lead one to think Duke’s 66-53 victory over Georgia Tech came easily.
And to be honest, it would be difficult to blame anyone for thinking that. The energy leading up to Duke’s home ACC matchup with Georgia Tech was at an extreme high.
Freshman guard Tre Jones was returning to the lineup, and all was well in the land of the Blue Devils. At least that is how it appeared from the outside looking in. Most anticipated a return to the offensively and defensively explosive Duke team that everyone had grown accustomed to prior to Jones’ injury against Syracuse.
And through the first two minutes of the game, it appeared as though Duke would live up to the expectations. The Blue Devils grabbed a quick 5-0 lead behind a Zion Williamson layup and R.J. Barrett 3-point basket. The defense seemed to be clicking as well, with Cam Reddish registering a steal and Marques Bolden blocking Georgia Tech’s second shot attempt of the game.
Not long after, things began to quickly go south.
Duke began to get sloppy on both ends of the floor, and the Yellow Jackets took advantage.
“That’s definitely how we wanted to come out in the game,” Tre Jones said of the team’s intent on being lively and energetic. “But we were prepared with everything except the emotion and energy.”
His head coach concurred and saw it on his players’ faces early on in the game.
“You could tell, we didn’t have fresh faces because the ball wasn’t going in,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “It didn’t impact our defense until the final minutes of the first half.”
From 16:13 to 10:26 in the first half, Duke went without a field goal, and just two points total, both of which came from Reddish free throw attempts. Williamson finally broke the the drought on a layup at the 10:25 mark.
Unfortunately for Duke, the basket did not spark anything for the Blue Devils. Instead, Duke would go another two and a half minutes before it scored another field goal. By that point, Georgia Tech had started to carry itself with quite a bit of confidence.
For the final 7:50 of the half, Duke tried to find a rhythm, but instead found itself fighting off a scrappy Georgia Tech team hellbent on upsetting the nation’s No. 2 ranked team. By halftime, Georgia Tech was placing itself in a position to do exactly that, as they led 29-27.
Most felt it was just a matter of time, though.
Duke would snap out of it and put Georgia Tech away early in the second half and cruise to an easy win.
That didn’t happen either. Instead, the Yellow Jackets opened the second half with a 6-0 run and were suddenly up on the Blue Devils 35-27. Not only did Duke fail to come out of the half with a newfound level of energy, the it looked worse than it did when the first half came to a close.
Duke didn’t seem like Duke and it was headed straight into a second half battled the Blue Devils didn’t appear to be prepared for at this point.
At least that was the case when Krzyzewski called a timeout with 18:01 on the clock in the second half.
“We didn’t start off well,” he said. “I thought we were in a trance.”
That timeout, however, changed everything.
For the next 5:34, Duke put together a 15-3 run, and regained control of the game with a six-point lead.
The message from Krzyzewski was loud and clear to the Blue Devils and it stuck.
“That timeout, that’s when it turned around,” Williamson said. “We started playing defense like Duke plays defense.
“[Krzyzewski said] if you think you’re a winner, you think you’re a winner. But if you’re a winner, and say you’re a winner, you go out there and show why you’re a winner.”
Krzyzewski said that after that timeout, Duke was a “different team.”
Jones said it was all about Krzyzewski challenging them as players and the team responding.
“Coming out of that timeout, Coach just challenged us to have that [emotion] and get back to playing like ourselves. From then on we just started playing with energy and started locking in on defense and it opened up everything.”
Defensively, Duke locked down. The Blue Devils recored seven steals in the half, while adding four blocks. The increased defensive pressure resulted in 15 points off turnovers in the second half. By game’s end, Duke had registered 13 steals and seven blocks and scored 24 points off 19 Georgia Tech turnovers.
And as has been the case for most of the season, when Duke’s defense was clicking, the offense responded in a big way.
Duke ultimately outscored Georgia Tech 39-24 in the second half thanks to an explosive effort from Williamson and Barrett.
The two combined for 26 second half points on 10-of-13 shooting. Not one of those buckets came from a perimeter attempt. In the first half alone, Barrett attempted five 3-point shots, making his first try, only to miss badly several times afterward.
In the second half, it was a different story. Both Barrett and Williamson attacked the rim and it paid off in a big way.
“I was just smarter with my attack,” Barrett said.
Indeed, he was, and it led to a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. Williamson added 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The second half also saw Jones rediscover his game. While his play defensively was good throughout, his second half effort on the ball was the catalyst for Georgia Tech’s woes. It helped Reddish anticipate and attack the ball. He finished the day with five steals, while also putting himself in position to pull down six defensive rebounds.
Though Reddish suffered some shooting woes yet again, making just 1-of-11 attempts, he still impacted the game on the offensive side of the ball with six assists, four of which came in the second half.
Also of note was the play of Alex O’Connell, who played 15 important minutes in the second half. He scored four points in the half, while adding three rebounds, including two huge offensive boards and one steal.
O’Connell played just three minutes in the first half, but proved to be a crucial piece to Duke’s second half effort.
“Sometimes if we get a run, Coach will keep that lineup in,” O’Connell said. “We kept playing good defense and getting stops. At the end of the day, all Coach wants us to do is play Duke defense. I think that’s what we did in those last 14 minutes and the offense speaks for itself.”