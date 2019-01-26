DURHAM, N.C. — A quick glance at the box score will likely lead one to think Duke’s 66-53 victory over Georgia Tech came easily.

And to be honest, it would be difficult to blame anyone for thinking that. The energy leading up to Duke’s home ACC matchup with Georgia Tech was at an extreme high.

Freshman guard Tre Jones was returning to the lineup, and all was well in the land of the Blue Devils. At least that is how it appeared from the outside looking in. Most anticipated a return to the offensively and defensively explosive Duke team that everyone had grown accustomed to prior to Jones’ injury against Syracuse.

And through the first two minutes of the game, it appeared as though Duke would live up to the expectations. The Blue Devils grabbed a quick 5-0 lead behind a Zion Williamson layup and R.J. Barrett 3-point basket. The defense seemed to be clicking as well, with Cam Reddish registering a steal and Marques Bolden blocking Georgia Tech’s second shot attempt of the game.

Not long after, things began to quickly go south.

Duke began to get sloppy on both ends of the floor, and the Yellow Jackets took advantage.

“That’s definitely how we wanted to come out in the game,” Tre Jones said of the team’s intent on being lively and energetic. “But we were prepared with everything except the emotion and energy.”

His head coach concurred and saw it on his players’ faces early on in the game.

“You could tell, we didn’t have fresh faces because the ball wasn’t going in,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “It didn’t impact our defense until the final minutes of the first half.”

From 16:13 to 10:26 in the first half, Duke went without a field goal, and just two points total, both of which came from Reddish free throw attempts. Williamson finally broke the the drought on a layup at the 10:25 mark.

Unfortunately for Duke, the basket did not spark anything for the Blue Devils. Instead, Duke would go another two and a half minutes before it scored another field goal. By that point, Georgia Tech had started to carry itself with quite a bit of confidence.

For the final 7:50 of the half, Duke tried to find a rhythm, but instead found itself fighting off a scrappy Georgia Tech team hellbent on upsetting the nation’s No. 2 ranked team. By halftime, Georgia Tech was placing itself in a position to do exactly that, as they led 29-27.

Most felt it was just a matter of time, though.

Duke would snap out of it and put Georgia Tech away early in the second half and cruise to an easy win.

That didn’t happen either. Instead, the Yellow Jackets opened the second half with a 6-0 run and were suddenly up on the Blue Devils 35-27. Not only did Duke fail to come out of the half with a newfound level of energy, the it looked worse than it did when the first half came to a close.

Duke didn’t seem like Duke and it was headed straight into a second half battled the Blue Devils didn’t appear to be prepared for at this point.

At least that was the case when Krzyzewski called a timeout with 18:01 on the clock in the second half.

“We didn’t start off well,” he said. “I thought we were in a trance.”

That timeout, however, changed everything.