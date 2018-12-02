Duke football has accepted a bid to its sixth bowl game in seven seasons, as the Blue Devils are headed to the Walk-On's Independence Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 27 in Shreveport, La.

The Blue Devils will meet the Temple Owls, who finished the season 8-4 and 7-1 in conference play. The Owls played Boston College early in the season, falling 45-35 on the road, while pulling off convincing wins over Maryland and East Carolina. Temple also knocked off then ranked No. 20 Cincinnati and fell just 12 points shy of UCF on the road.

The Owls will bring a rather high scoring offense to the field against the Blue Devils and a defense that has been ravaged by injuries.

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe won three Independence Bowl titles while at Ole Miss. He will be looking to even up his bowl record to three victories and three losses at Duke with a win.

"It is an honor to be selected to participate in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl," Cutcliffe told GoDuke.com. "Obviously, we have a great deal of history in Shreveport in association with this bowl game. I’m excited for our players to have another opportunity to practice together and play in a 13th game of this season. This group has earned the opportunity to win the program’s third bowl game in a row."