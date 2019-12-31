Duke throttles BC, 88-49
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke opened its home ACC schedule and ended 2019 with an explosive, 88-49, victory over Boston College.
The Blue Devils absolutely throttled the Eagles in the opening 20 minutes of action, essentially sealing the victory by the time their respective coaches gave halftime speeches.
“It’s our last game of the decade. First home ACC game,” Tre Jones said. “We just wanted to come out and play a great game, really. It felt like we were hitting on all cylinders tonight and we played a great game.”
Freshman Matthew Hurt had perhaps his best showing of the season, finishing the game with 25 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes of action. Twenty of those points came in the opening half, when he connected on 4-of-6 shots from beyond the 3-point stripe.
His effort in the opening half represented all but two of Duke’s makes from the perimeter, shutting down early concerns the Blue Devils would not find a hot hand from long range. His teammates jumped on board from the perimeter in the second half, however, with six additional players connecting from long range by the conclusion of the game.
In fact, Duke finished the game having made 12-of-28 from 3-point range.
“Just the ability to spread the floor, but the way he can score the ball on all three levels - around the hoop, mid-range and 3-ball, which he showed tonight,” Jones said when asked what Hurt does for this team when he is playing at a high level. “When he’s hitting like that, we’re so dangerous.”
Hurt’s first half onslaught came with the help of Jones, who returned to action after sitting out games against Wofford and Brown with a mild left foot sprain. Jones, who struggled with his shot, hitting just 2-of-8 in the game, more than made up for it with his ability to run the team and set guys up for easy looks.
Jones, who was primarily defended by former Duke point guard Derryck Thornton, handed out 10 assists, while also pulling down five rebounds. He also posted five points, including one 3-point basket in the first half.
“He’s a big difference maker for our team, especially defensively,” Hurt said of Jones. “He disrupts the point guard. They had a great point guard today and he did really well on him. So just having him lead us was really huge.
His strong effort did not end on the offensive side of the court, either. With the help of fellow point guard Jordan Goldwire, Jones helped make Thornton’s return to Cameron Indoor Stadium one to forget for the former Blue Devil.
The duo held Thornton to just six points and one assists, while forcing him into to two turnovers. Thornton shot just 3-of-12 from the field. His inability to contribute in a positive way to the Eagles’ effort, essentially ended their hopes of an upset before the game ever got started.
“Just try to make it as difficult as we could the entire game,” Jones said of Duke’s defensive plan for Thornton. “We know he’s a really explosive guard, really quick. He likes to get to the rim, so just trying to keep him from getting to the rim. Vernon and Jav were protecting the hoop really well tonight.”
Duke’s offensive efficiency was off the charts, as the team handed out 20 assists on 35 made baskets. The Blue Devils’ ball movement again aided in Duke’s balanced philosophy, helping Mike Krzyzewski’s squad to have all 11 players that saw action get on the scoreboard.
Vernon Carey, who has proven to be Duke’s most consistent offensive presence, was outstanding again. Though he did not fill up the scoring column, he did manage nine points on 4-of-6 shooting. He was also a force on the glass, pulling down nine rebounds, while also protecting the rim at a high rate all night long - ultimately finishing with four blocks.
Carey, along with Javin DeLaaurier, who posted two blocks, held Boston College’s three interior presences - CJ Felder, Jarius Hamilton and Steffon Mitchell - to a combined 8-of-24 shooting. Felder did find some success in the second half, and ultimately finished the game with 13 points.
Duke’s defense as a whole was on top of its game, holding the Eagles to 33.9-percent shooting, including just three made 3-pointers. Boston College was also forced into 19 turnovers that resulted in 18 points off those miscues for the Blue Devils.
Duke travels to Miami on Saturday for the first of a two-game ACC road swing.