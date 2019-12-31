DURHAM, N.C. — Duke opened its home ACC schedule and ended 2019 with an explosive, 88-49, victory over Boston College.

The Blue Devils absolutely throttled the Eagles in the opening 20 minutes of action, essentially sealing the victory by the time their respective coaches gave halftime speeches.

“It’s our last game of the decade. First home ACC game,” Tre Jones said. “We just wanted to come out and play a great game, really. It felt like we were hitting on all cylinders tonight and we played a great game.”

Freshman Matthew Hurt had perhaps his best showing of the season, finishing the game with 25 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes of action. Twenty of those points came in the opening half, when he connected on 4-of-6 shots from beyond the 3-point stripe.

His effort in the opening half represented all but two of Duke’s makes from the perimeter, shutting down early concerns the Blue Devils would not find a hot hand from long range. His teammates jumped on board from the perimeter in the second half, however, with six additional players connecting from long range by the conclusion of the game.

In fact, Duke finished the game having made 12-of-28 from 3-point range.

“Just the ability to spread the floor, but the way he can score the ball on all three levels - around the hoop, mid-range and 3-ball, which he showed tonight,” Jones said when asked what Hurt does for this team when he is playing at a high level. “When he’s hitting like that, we’re so dangerous.”

Hurt’s first half onslaught came with the help of Jones, who returned to action after sitting out games against Wofford and Brown with a mild left foot sprain. Jones, who struggled with his shot, hitting just 2-of-8 in the game, more than made up for it with his ability to run the team and set guys up for easy looks.

Jones, who was primarily defended by former Duke point guard Derryck Thornton, handed out 10 assists, while also pulling down five rebounds. He also posted five points, including one 3-point basket in the first half.

“He’s a big difference maker for our team, especially defensively,” Hurt said of Jones. “He disrupts the point guard. They had a great point guard today and he did really well on him. So just having him lead us was really huge.