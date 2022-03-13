Duke tagged as No. 2 seed in West

Duke is headed to Greenville, S.C., as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils will face Cal State Fullerton in the first round. If they win, they’ll either play seventh-seeded Michigan State or 10-seed Davidson.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed and is the No. 1 in Duke’s region.

It’s Duke’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2019, the Zion Williamson season. The 2020 tournament was canceled by COVID, and Duke was not selected to last season’s tournament.

Duke won the ACC’s regular-season crown and was ranked in the top 10 for the entire season. The Blue Devils went 28-6, but have lost two of their last four games.

Duke’s next loss – or a national championship win – will be coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game, ending his 42-year tenure guiding the Blue Devils.

Based on the last couple of weeks, that next loss could come sooner rather than later.

Duke lost the final home game of Krzyzewski’s career to North Carolina, 94-81. After a couple of narrow wins in the ACC tournament, the Blue Devils lost 82-67 to Virginia Tech in Saturday night’s championship game.