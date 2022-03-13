Duke tagged as No. 2 seed in West

Duke is headed to Greenville, S.C., as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils will face Cal State Fullerton in the first round. That game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

"To be picked second, a No. 2 seed, it means you’re one of the top eight teams in the country," coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "That’s what the basketball people feel about things."

If Duke wins, it will play the winner of a 7-10 matchup between Michigan State and Davidson.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed and is the No. 1 in Duke’s region.

It’s Duke’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2019, the Zion Williamson season. The 2020 tournament was canceled by COVID, and Duke was not selected to last season’s tournament.

Duke won the ACC’s regular-season crown and was ranked in the top 10 for the entire season. The Blue Devils went 28-6, but have lost two of their last four games.

Duke’s next loss – or a national championship win – will be coach Krzyzewski’s final game, ending his 42-year tenure guiding the Blue Devils.

“Extremely hungry, extremely motivated," captain Wendell Moore Jr. said of Duke's feeling entering the NCAA tournament. "We definitely feel like we have something to prove every time we step out on that court, so now we get a chance to prove it for one last time.”

Duke lost the final home game of Krzyzewski’s career to North Carolina, 94-81. After a couple of narrow wins in the ACC tournament, the Blue Devils lost 82-67 to Virginia Tech in Saturday night’s championship game.

The Blue Devils have had a defensive problem.

In the last six games, Duke has recorded all five of its worst defensive performances, per KenPom’s defensive efficiency (points allowed per 100 possessions).

“I think our group overall had a terrific year. The thing that waned at the end was a lack of practice time," Krzyzewski said. "I thought our guys got worn out and we compensated by trying not to wear them out as a result. I thought our defense really took a dip.

"Before this next game, we have to get back to playing Duke defense. We’ll have a better chance of winning if we can do that.”