CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Duke delivered the dagger shot just 24 seconds into Saturday’s game with No. 3 ranked Virginia, and rode it to an 81-71 victory on the road.

Unbeknownst to anyone in the building, that shot, an R.J. Barrett 3-pointer, would set the stage for the rest of the Blue Devils’ story. Over the next six minutes, Duke went on to make its next four consecutive 3-point baskets, while making 7-of-10 overall from the floor.

And just like that, Duke held a 10-point lead over Virginia by the 13:33 mark of the first half.

Virginia, who packed the lane in an attempt to keep Duke from driving to the basket at will, as it did in Durham three weeks ago, was suddenly faced with a team that could not miss from the perimeter.

“They packed the lane a lot, so when we were driving they helped off of guys so the kick was open,” freshman point guard Tre Jones said.

And while most anticipated Duke to eventually cool off from the perimeter, it never really did.

By the end of the first half, Duke had made 8-of-11 from long range. Despite two late first half misses, Barrett was leading the charge with five straight made shots from beyond the arc.

Duke did not torch the nets in the second half quite as much as it did in the first, though the Blue Devils still made 50-percent of their tries from deep. By game’s end, they had shot 62-percent from 3-point range.

While Duke was simply not missing, Virginia was not really finding a way to contest shots on the perimeter either. As they clogged the lanes and helped on the drive, the Blue Devils were in launch mode.

Virginia was never really able to adjust.

“I thought that we were a little slow to our closeout,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “We really tried to keep Duke out of the lane and jam the lane. We probably over-corrected in terms of that …

“We plugged the gaps and we probably were in there a little long and Duke hit deep shots … We needed to get there quicker. We were a little better in the second half, but not good enough.”

To make Duke’s win solely about the 3-point shot, however, would be short-changing an overall effort that contributed to the victory.

Though Duke held the lead from start to finish, and was up by as many as 14 points in the first half and 11 in the second, Mike Krzyzewski’s squad had to stave off numerous runs from the Cavaliers.

With Duke ahead 31-17 and just 5:35 remaining in the first half, it appeared as if the Blue Devils were primed to put the game away early. But Virginia responded and closed out the half by outscoring Duke 18-8 to go into the half down just 39-35.