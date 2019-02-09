Duke sweeps Virginia with 81-71 victory in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Duke delivered the dagger shot just 24 seconds into Saturday’s game with No. 3 ranked Virginia, and rode it to an 81-71 victory on the road.
Unbeknownst to anyone in the building, that shot, an R.J. Barrett 3-pointer, would set the stage for the rest of the Blue Devils’ story. Over the next six minutes, Duke went on to make its next four consecutive 3-point baskets, while making 7-of-10 overall from the floor.
And just like that, Duke held a 10-point lead over Virginia by the 13:33 mark of the first half.
Virginia, who packed the lane in an attempt to keep Duke from driving to the basket at will, as it did in Durham three weeks ago, was suddenly faced with a team that could not miss from the perimeter.
“They packed the lane a lot, so when we were driving they helped off of guys so the kick was open,” freshman point guard Tre Jones said.
And while most anticipated Duke to eventually cool off from the perimeter, it never really did.
By the end of the first half, Duke had made 8-of-11 from long range. Despite two late first half misses, Barrett was leading the charge with five straight made shots from beyond the arc.
Duke did not torch the nets in the second half quite as much as it did in the first, though the Blue Devils still made 50-percent of their tries from deep. By game’s end, they had shot 62-percent from 3-point range.
While Duke was simply not missing, Virginia was not really finding a way to contest shots on the perimeter either. As they clogged the lanes and helped on the drive, the Blue Devils were in launch mode.
Virginia was never really able to adjust.
“I thought that we were a little slow to our closeout,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “We really tried to keep Duke out of the lane and jam the lane. We probably over-corrected in terms of that …
“We plugged the gaps and we probably were in there a little long and Duke hit deep shots … We needed to get there quicker. We were a little better in the second half, but not good enough.”
To make Duke’s win solely about the 3-point shot, however, would be short-changing an overall effort that contributed to the victory.
Though Duke held the lead from start to finish, and was up by as many as 14 points in the first half and 11 in the second, Mike Krzyzewski’s squad had to stave off numerous runs from the Cavaliers.
With Duke ahead 31-17 and just 5:35 remaining in the first half, it appeared as if the Blue Devils were primed to put the game away early. But Virginia responded and closed out the half by outscoring Duke 18-8 to go into the half down just 39-35.
Duke answered quickly to start the second half, pushing its lead back to 11 fewer than five minutes in. Twice more, Virginia would respond with five point mini-runs. Throughout the half, Virginia would find a brief spark with a defensive stop and big shot from the perimeter.
But each time, Duke countered with a 3-pointer or shot at the rim to silence the UVa crowd and squelch any momentum the home team was building.
They simply had an answer every single time.
“One of the things I love about this team is we love being on the road,” Barrett said. “We love silencing the crowd and every time they went on a run, a different one of us silenced the crowd, so that was great.”
Barrett, who led all scorers with 26 points, was frequently one of Duke’s silencers. He finished the game 6-of-10 from 3-point range and 8-of-15 overall, making it one of his most efficient outings of the season.
Others got into the action as well, particularly in the second half.
Cam Reddish was outstanding on both ends of the floor for Duke, and was one of the Blue Devils’ leaders in delivering the counter punches. He finished the night with 17 points thanks to a 5-of-8 shooting effort from 3-point range.
During the first 4:15 of the second half, Reddish made 3-of-5 shots from the field, all three makes from long range. Those nine points pushed Duke to an 11-point advantage by the first media timeout. He didn’t make another field goal in the second half, but he provided the spark that helped Duke keep Virginia at arms length.
And while Reddish did not look to score too much more in the half, he didn’t need to. Others were stepping up, and he was still bringing it at a high level on defense.
He finished the game with three steals and two blocks, and helped hold Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy in check for much of the night.
“His defense has gotten so much better,” Krzyzewski said of Reddish. “He’s just playing stronger. He was good before, but his shots were not strong and his whole game has gotten stronger. He went on that flurry for a little bit, which he can do.”
Jones was also critical for Duke to closeout the game in the second half. His defense was outstanding as it typically has been throughout the season. It was his ability to take over offensively, however, and not just from an assist standpoint - he had seven of those in the game - but also scoring the basketball.
He scored all 13 of his points in the second half, and each one seemingly came at a big moment. He connected on a huge corner 3-pointer with 11:55 remaining in the game to end one of Virginia’s 5-point mini runs. That shot pushed Duke back to an eight point advantage. Jones followed that make with a steal from Ty Jerome that ultimately landed him at the free throw line on a layup attempt in transition.
Jones made both free throws and Duke was now back up by double digits. It was that kind of night for Jones and he was consistent in making big plays every time he was presented with an opportunity.
“Tre is not given much credit for his shooting, scoring - with his passing and defense - but tonight he made a couple big time shots, especially when he split the ball screen there late,” Krzyzewski said.
Zion Williamson, who finished the game with 18 points, was much more of a presence in other aspects of the game. For much of the second half, Virginia made an effort to take Williamson out of the equation offensively.
In fact, Williamson did not take his first shot attempt of the second half until seven and a half minutes in. He only attempted two more in the half, but his scoring was not needed. The other three freshmen picked up that slack.
Williamson was, however, impacting the game in other ways. He finished the contest with five assists, five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. He was simply all over the place and was crucial to Duke’s success.
The victory gives Duke the sweep of the regular season matchup with Virginia and a tie with North Carolina atop the ACC standings.