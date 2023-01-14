CLEMSON, S.C. – Duke is going to have a week to dwell on a game that showed how much further it has to go when it comes to handling physicality and making game-winning plays late.

The Blue Devils were outmuscled by host Clemson in the Tigers’ 72-64 win on Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

“We made some careless passes, we weren’t getting any shots off,” said freshman Kyle Filipowski, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. “I think we’ve just got to stay a little more poised in that situation.”

Duke (13-5, 4-3 ACC) had one field goal in the game’s last 7½ minutes — a put-back by Mark Mitchell with 5:11 left — and that magnified how loose the Blue Devils can get with the ball.

Officially, there were four turnovers in that span. Unofficially, it felt like more — and probably should’ve been, if not for a few favorable rulings of missed shots on strips and such.

“They were better than us in just about everything in the last four minutes,” said Ryan Young, who had 10 points. “Offensively, they got to the rim, they got rebounds when they needed to and they made us take tough shots.”

Duke’s shooting in the second half was particularly troublesome; the Blue Devils were 10-for-33, including a 0-for-12 mark on 3s.

“They’re physical, their pick-and-roll defense is as good as anybody that we’ve played,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “It’s, for us, learning how to play through that. You’re going to play really good defenses and down the stretch, knowing how to manufacture points for each other.

“It’s not going to be as much on your own, getting one. We’re still learning that.”

While Duke is still gathering lessons 18 games into the season, the Tigers’ veteran team that beat the Blue Devils took a stranglehold on the ACC.

Clemson (15-3, 7-0) tacked on another game to its best-ever start to conference play and ran its home winning streak to 13 games. Every other team in the league has at least two league losses.

It wasn’t without Duke through the middle portion of this game.

Duke’s four-point halftime lead became eight, at 44-36, after the first media timeout of the second half. The few minutes that followed is what set the stage for a back-and-forth finish.

Clemson scored the next eight points to tie the game at 44-44, with Duke’s offense turtling and prompting a timeout by Scheyer.

“It was all of us … just making some careless passes that we’ve made before in the past but have gotten better with,” Filipowski said. “I think it’s just internally — that’s easier to fix than just having issues on the road with every school.

“Just have to watch film, see where we gave up opportunities for ourselves and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”