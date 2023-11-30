Advertisement
Duke stumbles in first road game

Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
@ConorONeill_DI

Blue Devils fall behind Arkansas, can’t complete late-game rally

Duke's Kyle Filipowski, right, makes a move against Arkansas' Chandler Lawson on Wednesday night.
Duke wasn’t strong enough near the rim on offense and didn’t offer enough resistance on the other end, leading to an 80-75 loss at Arkansas on Wednesday night in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

The seventh-ranked Blue Devils (5-2) were 17-for-35 on layup attempts and didn’t attempt a dunk. Part of the reason was Arkansas (5-3) blocked 10 shots—previously the most blocks for a Duke opponent this season was six, by Michigan State.

Arkansas had a one-point lead at halftime and grabbed control of things with an 11-2 run that started with about 13 minutes left. The Razorbacks’ lead reached 14 with a little less than nine minutes remaining.

Duke clawed back into the game late thanks to full-court pressure and Arkansas’ carelessness with the ball. What was a 10-point lead with 1:20 left was a 78-75 game when Kyle Filipowski made two free throws with 17 seconds left.

Arkansas made one free throw on the ensuing possession, and Caleb Foster missed a 3 from the top of the key that ended Duke’s comeback attempt.

Filipowski led Duke with 26 points and 10 rebounds, going 9-for-20 from the field. Jeremy Roach scored 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting; so between the two of them, it was a combined 48 points on 16-for-33 shooting. The rest of the Blue Devils scored 27 points on 8-for-34 shooting.

A lot of the ratios that tend to tell the story of losses weren’t in Duke’s favor — as you’d expect.

- Arkansas outrebounded Duke 40-34; Duke is 5-0 when outrebounded its opponent and 0-2 when losing the rebounding battle this season.

- Duke had 10 assists on 24 field goals and has had 23 assists on 53 field goals in the last two games; in the three previous games, the Blue Devils had 61 assists on 90 field goals.

- Arkansas had not made more than eight 3-pointers in a game since its season opener; the Razorbacks were 9-for-22 against Duke.

