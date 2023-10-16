DURHAM – It’s time for Duke to crank up the speakers for practices at Pascal Field House for the first time this season.

At least the Blue Devils are getting comfortable with playing primetime games on the big stage — another of which they’ll have when they travel to Florida State for a Saturday night game.

“This stage presents a different type of challenge, right?” coach Mike Elko said on Monday. “There’s a challenge of being on the road. That creates a whole different type of atmosphere and environment and level of emotions that you’ve got to push through.”

Saturday night’s game in Tallahassee, Fla., will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff shown on ABC. Duke has a primetime game for the fourth time in seven games, and it’s the 16th-ranked Blue Devils’ third game on national TV.

Given Duke’s nine-win season a year ago didn’t feature much in the way of national spotlight-type games, Elko wasn’t sure how his team would handle the spotlight in the season opener against Clemson.

That test was passed, and then the Blue Devils played host to ESPN’s College GameDay and played Notre Dame in another primetime game. Though that was their first loss, the Blue Devils didn’t seem overwhelmed by the moment a couple of weeks ago.

“Any time you get on a stage again, it’s better,” Elko said. “I think our team is now used to going through a week where they’re talking about the game that we’re going to play. I think they’re used to having the idea of what a spotlight game is.

“But, you know, we haven’t done this on the road yet. So that’ll be a new challenge for us, to kind of rise up and do that.”

This game is Duke’s seventh of the season and is only Duke’s second road game. As things balance out from the Blue Devils playing five of their first six games at home, four of the next five are away from Wallace Wade Stadium — and the one that’s at home falls on a Thursday night (Nov. 2).

In the next month, Duke will play road games against the three other ranked ACC teams; No. 4 Florida State (Oct. 21), Louisville (Oct. 28) and North Carolina (Nov. 11).

“The Clemson game was the opener … so there wasn’t a ton of finality to that one, it was just two teams that were playing on a national stage for the first time trying to establish themselves,” Elko said. “As big as the Notre Dame game was and as huge of a stage that was, that was still a non-conference opportunity.

“Now you’re playing a primetime game between two unbeaten teams in the ACC and at the end of this, some team is going to have a clearer path to Charlotte than the other one. That’s critical and that’s not lost on anybody in our locker room.”