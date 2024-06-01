Better late than never, Duke found some offense and clutch hits in the middle of its second game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA tournament.

It means the Blue Devils will play a third game.

Duke beat Oral Roberts 6-2 on Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park, with all six RBI coming from the bottom four spots in the lineup and a five-man pitching effort — including both starters who had been shelved recently — holding the Golden Eagles in check.

Duke (40-19) will play the loser of Saturday night’s game between host Oklahoma and Connecticut, the 3-seed that beat the Blue Devils on Friday. If Duke wins tomorrow afternoon’s elimination game, it’ll have to win two more games — Sunday night and Monday — to advance to a super regional series.

Saturday’s game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Alex Stone led off with a single and scored from second base on Devin Obee’s two-out single to centerfield.

The Blue Devils busted the game open with a four-run sixth and Stone again served as the catalyst.

The senior catcher led off with a double and moved up to third on a flyout. Freshman outfielder Chase Krewson doubled down the left field line to drive in Stone. Krewson made it to third on a wild pitch before Obee struck out, and then Wallace Clark doubled in Krewson to make it 3-0.

Jimmy Evans, a seldom-used grad transfer from Tufts University, lined a two-run homer over the fence in right field for the last two runs of the inning. It was Evans’ first homer of the season; he entered the game 6-for-12.

Krewson, Obee, Clark and Evans were a combined 6-for-15 with four runs, six RBI and four extra-base hits. Leadoff hitter Zac Morris was 3-for-5 and Stone was 2-for-5, scoring twice.

That was all the scoring needed — though, Obee added a solo homer in the eighth for good measure — to back up an all-hands-on-deck staff day on the mound.

Jonathan Santucci started after missing the last three weekends because of a rib injury. He gave up a double and a walk to his first two batters but escaped that situation unscathed, and only allowed a two-out walk in the second inning.

That was his last, as James Tallon worked around his own error that put a runner at second base in the third.

Kyle Johnson (4-1) ate up the middle three innings and earned the win for his effort. Duke held him out of pitching in last week’s ACC tournament; he allowed one run on two hits and a walk, striking out three, in his return to the mound.

Tim Noone pitched two innings, allowing Oral Roberts’ second run, and Charlie Beilenson worked around a single and a walk in the ninth.