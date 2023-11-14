Duke staves off Michigan State
Caleb Foster scores 16 of his 18 points in second half, Blue Devils overcome early turnover issues
The Blue Devil who registered one foul and no other stats in 13 minutes against Arizona provided the biggest lift against Michigan State.
Caleb Foster scored 18 points, 16 in the second half, to lead Duke in a 74-65 win over Michigan State in Chicago’s United Center.
The freshman guard who’s come off the bench in No. 9 Duke’s first three games had 15 points in the opener, but was a non-factor in last week’s home loss against Arizona.
Foster’s second-half barrage started with a 3-pointer with 15:20 left, after No. 18 Michigan State had sliced Duke’s 11-point halftime lead to four. His next 3-pointer a couple of minutes later reestablished the 11-point lead, and he added a mid-range jumper shortly after.
In the closing minutes, Foster drained another couple of 3s to complete his 6-for-7 shooting performance in the second half.
Duke (2-1) also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Kyle Filipowski, who was limited by foul trouble in the first half. Rounding out the sophomore trio were 13-point games from Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell.
Ryan Young supplied eight points and seven rebounds, and his plus-24 was more than double the next best mark for the Blue Devils (Proctor was plus-11).
After coach Jon Scheyer was displeased with Duke’s ball movement against Arizona, the Blue Devils had 17 assists on 22 field goals.
Duke led for the last 28 minutes of the game, though it was never more than a 12-point lead. The Blue Devils took control of the game by outscoring Michigan State (1-2) by 14-4 in the last 5½ minutes of the first half.
Three times in the second half, Michigan State cut the lead to three. All three times, Duke scored on the following possession to push it back to a two-possession game — once on a Mitchell layup, once on Mitchell free throws, and finally on a three-point play by Filipowski.
Duke scored on its first possession — Filipowski on a baseline jumper — and then went six minutes without scoring, during which it committed five turnovers. Filipowski broke the drought with a low-post bucket.
The Blue Devils committed eight turnovers in the first 10 minutes. The first three of them all came inside of Michigan State’s paint; two more came on live-ball turnovers; one simple mistake was Mitchell running the baseline coming out of a timeout; and then two more came on dribble-drives.
Duke committed five turnovers in the last 30 minutes.
TIP-INS: Entering the game 2-for-31 on 3-pointers in the first two games, Michigan State made a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game. The Spartans were 6-for-19 in the game and made their first four 3s in the second half. … Duke is now 16-1 when Mitchell scores in double figures; he did most of his damage at the free-throw line, where he was 9-for-9. … Speaking of free throws, Duke made twice as many (24 of 30) as Michigan State attempted (7-for-12). Twenty of those 24 free throws came before the late-game situations when the Spartans were trying to extend the game. … Duke is now 8-5 all-time in the Champions Classic. It was announced earlier Tuesday that next year’s event will be Nov. 12 in Atlanta.