Duke squeaks by Wake Forest in home finale
DURHAM, N.C. — Senior Night at Cameron Indoor Stadium was, for the lack of a better word, eventful.
In the midst of a bizarre, white-knuckle ending, Duke squeaked out a 71-70 victory over Wake Forest in its home finale.
A Duke victory was certainly in question in the final seconds after Jack White toed the baseline while attempting to switch inbounds positions with RJ Barrett. Instead, as White’s toe hit the line, the referee whistled the infraction, handing the ball back to Wake Forest under its own basket with seven seconds remaining.
Leading by just one point, 71-70, Duke was tasked with its most important defensive stand of the evening. The Deacons’ Brandon Childress, who had been hot from the perimeter the entire second half, got off a wide open 3-point shot that went wide of the rim.
The Deacons’ Chaundee Brown pulled down the offensive board and put up a stick back attempt. Jack White and others contested the shot, which eventually rolled off the rim and to the floor. After further review, the shot would likely not have counted had it gone through the net, as the ball appeared to still be in his hand as the clock hit zero.
“The last sequence, we are fortunate it went our way,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “I don’t think we were fortunate to win. They played great. Brown and Childress were sensational. That’s as good as I’ve seen them play.
“Our kids fought like crazy. They played their butts off.”
Duke found itself in many peculiar situations throughout the game: foul trouble to its No. 2 scorer, Cam Reddish; injuries; and a team opposite of it with absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain.
That combination set Duke up for yet another difficult battle without Zion Williamson in the lineup.
Aside from taking the court without Williamson for the fourth consecutive game, fifth if the North Carolina matchup is considered, Duke found itself battling through injuries to Marques Bolden and Tre Jones.
Bolden, who played better than 15 minutes in the first half, exited the game with 17:47 on the second half clock. He never returned. His absence thrust White and Javin DeLaurier into even more minutes down the stretch.
Though DeLaurier was plagued with fouls, White responded in a big way on the glass, pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds, while also finishing with eight points and two blocks. White was quite hard on himself following the game about missed shot opportunities, a few defensive lapses and the inbound snafu, in which he disputed.
“I didn’t think so, but it was called,” White said when asked if his toe crossed the line. “It is what it is. I’m just happy we won.
“I was happy that we got the win for Tony (Antonio Vrankovic) and Brennan (Besser) and the guys that won’t be here next year. I don’t think I would have been able to forgive myself if we lost.”
As for Jones, he suffered what he labeled a thigh bruise with 6:56 remaining in the game and the score locked up at 58. After being looked at by team trainers during a media timeout immediately after the injury, which was suffered on a foul from Ikenna Smart, Jones re-entered the game to shoot two free throws.
He made both, giving Duke a 60-58 lead, before being substituted out of the game for Cam Reddish. Jones left for the locker room, but returned to the bench with nearly 3:30 minutes remaining. Krzyzewski quickly inserted him back into the game, and just 24 seconds later, the freshman drew yet another hard foul and went back to the free throw line.
Jones again knocked down both attempts to put Duke ahead 67-62.
Prior to his return from the locker room, Jones displayed a noticeable limp, favoring his right leg. After the return, he had a bit of a bounce to his step.
“I feel good except my Charley horse that I got,” he said. “Thigh bruise. I’ll take care of it and I’ll be ready to go for practice and for our next games.”
With Jones out, Duke found itself without access to Williamson, Bolden and Jones all at once. Reddish was available, but foul trouble had him out of sync.
He struggled to find any kind of consistent momentum, though he did connect on two big 3-pointers in the second half - his only points of the game.
As Reddish struggled, and those sitting out with injuries, Barrett found himself to be the only scoring threat on the floor for long periods at a time. He finished the game with a crucial 28 points, but also struggled mightily from the free throw line, where he made just 6-of-14 attempts.
Even still, his aggressiveness with the ball is ultimately what lifted Duke and put it in a position to win the game.
“RJ was beating himself up (about missed free throws),” Krzyzewski said. “He played a great game. Without him, forget it.”
His 28 points made him Duke’s freshman all-time leading scorer.
With all that was taking place in Tuesday’s game, Duke had one of its toughest fights of the season. Wake Forest was determined to leave with the upset. And in order for the Blue Devils to prevent that from happening, it took every ounce of fight they had.
“Tonight, every sense of it was a fight,” White said. “Guys with foul trouble. Fighting though that. Injuries. Guys stepping up. They were battling the whole game. They were incredible themselves. It was just a back and forth thing.”
Reddish added that his team’s fight it was makes it so special.
“It shows who we really are,” he said. “We’re a team full of fighters. Regardless of the situation, I know everybody is going to fight and give it their all and I really appreciate that about these guys.”