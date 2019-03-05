DURHAM, N.C. — Senior Night at Cameron Indoor Stadium was, for the lack of a better word, eventful.

In the midst of a bizarre, white-knuckle ending, Duke squeaked out a 71-70 victory over Wake Forest in its home finale.

A Duke victory was certainly in question in the final seconds after Jack White toed the baseline while attempting to switch inbounds positions with RJ Barrett. Instead, as White’s toe hit the line, the referee whistled the infraction, handing the ball back to Wake Forest under its own basket with seven seconds remaining.

Leading by just one point, 71-70, Duke was tasked with its most important defensive stand of the evening. The Deacons’ Brandon Childress, who had been hot from the perimeter the entire second half, got off a wide open 3-point shot that went wide of the rim.

The Deacons’ Chaundee Brown pulled down the offensive board and put up a stick back attempt. Jack White and others contested the shot, which eventually rolled off the rim and to the floor. After further review, the shot would likely not have counted had it gone through the net, as the ball appeared to still be in his hand as the clock hit zero.

“The last sequence, we are fortunate it went our way,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “I don’t think we were fortunate to win. They played great. Brown and Childress were sensational. That’s as good as I’ve seen them play.

“Our kids fought like crazy. They played their butts off.”

Duke found itself in many peculiar situations throughout the game: foul trouble to its No. 2 scorer, Cam Reddish; injuries; and a team opposite of it with absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain.

That combination set Duke up for yet another difficult battle without Zion Williamson in the lineup.

Aside from taking the court without Williamson for the fourth consecutive game, fifth if the North Carolina matchup is considered, Duke found itself battling through injuries to Marques Bolden and Tre Jones.

Bolden, who played better than 15 minutes in the first half, exited the game with 17:47 on the second half clock. He never returned. His absence thrust White and Javin DeLaurier into even more minutes down the stretch.