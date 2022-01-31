Duke smothers Notre Dame

Duke played its best defensive game of the season in turning a highly anticipated rescheduled game at Notre Dame into a rout.

The Blue Devils won 57-43 at Purcell Pavilion on Monday night and it wasn’t even that close. No. 9 Duke’s lead was 42-20 with about 14 minutes left, and it was 54-34 with less than three minutes to go, when both teams started substituting reserves.

Duke (18-3, 8-2 ACC) set several season-lows for opponents’ offensive numbers: Points (43), 2-point percentage (32.6%), defensive efficiency (65.3, per KenPom) and effective field goal percentage (30.3%).

This was a game between teams tied in the ACC standings; Duke is now tied with Miami atop the league standings.

The bulk of the damage was done in the first half; Duke led 27-14 at halftime and Notre Dame was 6-for-32 from the field, and the ACC’s top 3-point shooting team was 0-for-8 from long range.

The return of freshman guard Trevor Keels helped Duke on the defensive end. Keels hadn’t played since injuring his lower right leg in a Jan. 18 loss at Florida State. The 6-4, 221-pound guard came off the bench, playing 26 minutes with three points, four assists and two rebounds.

Duke’s offense was paced by Paolo Banchero’s 21 points – his first 20-point game since the game at FSU – on 10-for-22 shooting, and he was a rebound shy of a double-double. Freshman AJ Griffin also had nine rebounds, along with 13 points, as the only other Blue Devil to score in double figures.

Duke outrebounded Notre Dame (14-7, 7-3) 51-35. Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley was 3-for-15 from the field with six points, while Paul Atkinson Jr. led the Irish with 14 points and nine rebounds.

This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 1, but was postponed because of Duke’s shutdown for COVID-19 positives within the program. The other game that was slated to be played that week, Duke’s visit to Clemson, has been rescheduled for Feb. 10.