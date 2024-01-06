Duke has jumped into the calendar year with two ACC wins, having won at Notre Dame 67-59 on Saturday night at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

If not for Mark Mitchell, who knows how this week would’ve gone for the No. 14 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC).

Coming off a career-high 21 points against Syracuse on Tuesday night, Mitchell scored 23 against Notre Dame — 19 of which came in the second half — and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, giving the sophomore his first double-double.

If that wasn’t enough, Mitchell snapped his 0-fer streak on 3-pointers at 17 by hitting not one, but two 3s in the second half. He’s now 3-for-24 this season; Duke is 24-2 across the last two seasons when he scores at least 10 points (he’s scored at least that many in seven straight games).

Mitchell got Duke going in the second half, at one point outscoring Notre Dame (6-9, 1-3) by 14-12.

It was senior guard Jeremy Roach playing the role of closer, scoring 18 points and making all nine of his free throws. Four of those free throws came in the last 20 seconds, after a pesky Notre Dame team cut Duke’s lead to four.

Duke won a road game for the first time in three tries this season, having lost at Arkansas and Georgia Tech in the same week. ACC teams this season are a combined 9-15 on the road this season; four of the wins occurred on Saturday (UNC, Pittsburgh and Boston College also won).

Duke trailed for most of the first half, and then scored the last five points going into halftime to lead 29-27 at the break. The larger scale of that run was Duke going on a 14-3 run in the last seven minutes of the first half.

The Blue Devils never trailed in the second half but it was never comfortable. Three times, including as late as 2:44 left, Notre Dame whittled the lead down to two.

TIP-INS: Duke committed nine turnovers in the first half, nearly matching its average. The Blue Devils only had two turnovers in the second half. … Kyle Filipowski had seven points, which marks the seventh time in 50 career games that he hasn’t scored in double figures. He was 2-for-12 from the field. … Duke had 10 assists on 21 field goals, which is the worst assist rate since Duke’s last loss.