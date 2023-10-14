DURHAM – Duke emerged from its off week without its quarterback but still with a suffocating defense.

The 17th-ranked Blue Devils beat N.C. State 24-3 on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke (5-1, 2-0 ACC) scored three touchdowns and needed a total of four plays on those possessions. Otherwise, the Blue Devils’ defense authored this program’s 10th win in the last 12 games.

The Blue Devils had three sacks and the only points they allowed came on a 57-yard field goal that was set up by an interception.

Second-year quarterback Henry Belin IV started for the first time, filling in for Riley Leonard while he recovers from the ankle injury suffered two weeks ago against Notre Dame.

It was an eventful first half of Belin’s first start — as much of one as there could’ve been with him completing four passes. He threw an early interception and two touchdown passes.

A 21-yard pass to tight end Jeremiah Hasley — who started in place of the injured Nicky Dalmolin — got Duke away from its end zone, and on the next play Belin connected on a double-move with Jalon Calhoun for a 69-yard touchdown. That settled in the sophomore.

Duke’s two-play, 90-yard touchdown drive took twice as many plays as Duke’s other touchdown “drive” of the first half.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Tre Freeman notched his first career interception and returned it 25 yards to N.C. State’s 8-yard line, and on the next play Belin found Hasley for a touchdown pass. That made Duke’s lead 17-3 with 11½ minutes before halftime, and that was the score at halftime.

Duke’s first possession of the second half was also of the one-play variety. That was Jordan Waters busting through the middle for an 83-yard touchdown run, marking his sixth straight game with a score.

Sophomore Todd Pelino, coming off a game in which he missed two field goals, made a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Belin was intercepted on the third play of the game. The Blue Devils caught N.C. State’s defense in a state of confusion, but there was enough coordination to land a blitz as soon as Belin threw a ball up for grabs.

Shyheim Battle caught the wayward throw and his return meant the Wolfpack’s first possession started on Duke’s side of the 50. That possession didn’t go anywhere, but Breyden Narveson made a 57-yard field goal for an early lead.