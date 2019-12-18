The college football early signing period kicked off Wednesday morning, and David Cutcliffe and the Duke Blue Devils signed 16 players in the Class of 2020.

Cutcliffe and his staff had a relatively small class number to work with, leading them to be very selective in how they recruited. With an original target of 12 players, several spots opened up with several players declining to use their fifth year of eligibility.

Wednesday morning, Cutcliffe spoke with the media about his class, touching on each area he and his staff targeted.

Here is Cutcliffe’s opening statement regarding the Class of 2020.

DAVID CUTCLIFFE

“A little interruption to basketball season to talk about football. We got better this morning. I think diversity would be the way I would describe this class. Not enormously large in number, but if you look at the offensive line and the defensive line, we helped ourselves. Size and strength and explosiveness. I don’t know if you guys have seen any of the highlights, but I think the highlights are very indicative what those linemen have been throughout their career. We’ve had great, long relationships with them, which I love.

“Next, I would mention the linebackers. I will answer questions about individuals, but rather than saying every name, I really love that group. The point A to point B, what they do, getting from one place to the other may be the quickest that I’ve seen. Again, the versatility, the explosiveness at that position is really special. To stay on defense, go back to the back end, fun to watch. The competitiveness, the spirit of those guys is one of the things I noticed early on as we were recruiting them. Really, really special people. I know they can cover, but what I love about the guys we are going to be playing with in the secondary is they are proven tacklers, which you can’t substitute for.

“Years ago, a great defensive coordinator told me if a guy is not a great tackler in high school on defense, don’t sign him. The longer I stay in the business, to think you can teach someone to be a good tackler, you generally can’t. This may be on the back end the best tackling group we’ve signed.

“Offensively, outside that offensive line is the quarterback. Versatile, aggressive. I love this about him - people wouldn’t think this day and time, he played defense, too. He was a heck of a safety. The last game he played in high school, he had two pick-6’s in the game. He’s a versatile athlete, great speed, a great arm. Dedicated to the game. He’s a football junky and I love that about him. He’s worked all his life to be what he is today and that’s a quarterback. I like those kind of people.

“Tight ends, slash whatever you want to call it. You know the kind of guys we sign. The two there are terrific. Nicky (Dalmolin), I will say this individually about him, he was the first guy to commit to us and he was the first guy to send his papers in today. Very versatile athlete. Cole (Finney) is another guy at that position, big powerful guy. When you see the highlights you’ll understand the skill level that he possesses.

“At wide receiver, two guys that are explosive. I think we hit on the return game. I think we got people that can run, we’ve got powerful people. Duke football got better today. We’ve won a lot of games in 12 years here, and we’re going to continue on that path. As you all know, the trajectory here has been that the entire time we’ve been here - over a long period of time. The best is yet to come. I’m very excited about what this group will bring.

“We may be able to add a few more. We’re not sure what we’re gonna do just yet. Obviously I can’t say who, what or anything along those lines, but we’re going to look a little bit more. We have a little bit more room than we thought we would have. We don’t over-sign, ever. So just trying to utilize what we have available.”

2020 Duke Football Signees

OL - Graham Barton

WR - Malik Bowen

TE - Nicky Dalmolin

QB - Luca Diamont

TE - Cole Finney

DB - Isaiah Fisher-Smith

LB - Christian Hood

DB - Da’Quan Johnson

LB - Dorian Mausi

DL - Aeneas Peebles

OL - Calib Perez

DL - Michael Reese

WR - Jontavis Robertson

DL - Gary Smith III

LB - Ryan Smith

DB - Jaylen Stinson