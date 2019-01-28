Duke rediscovered its shooting touch Monday, connecting on 53-percent from 3-point range to rout Notre Dame 83-61.

The Blue Devils’ struggles from long range have been well-documented, but Mike Krzyzewski’s team did not let the past impact tonight’s showing. Notre Dame, well aware of Duke’s issues from the perimeter, implemented a zone defense from the start with the hopes of taking Duke out of its game.

The ploy backfired when Tre Jones got the Blue Devils off to a strong start by knocking down a 3-pointer from the corner to open the game. Cam Reddish followed with one of his own 45 seconds later.

It took Duke less than 90 seconds to do what took it over 25 minutes to do last Saturday against Georgia Tech - make its first two 3s of the game.

The general belief was Duke would cool off and the shots would start clanging from the back of the iron.

But the shots never stopped falling at a high rate. Duke eventually finished the game 10-of-19 from 3-point range with both R.J. Barrett and Reddish making three from beyond the arc. Alex O’Connell made both of his attempts from deep and Zion Williamson and Jones found the bottom of the net once.

The made shots from deep forced Notre Dame to try and defend the Blue Devils straight up at times and that did not bode well for the Fighting Irish either.

It opened up driving lanes and opportunities around the rim for both Williamson and Barrett. The result was not only a flurry of points at the rim for those two, but also Marques Bolden and Jones, who looked to attack on occasion as well.

Duke finished with 36 points in the paint on 18-of-29 shooting with 12 of those made baskets coming at the rim. Williamson led the way with 18 of his game-high 26 points coming inside the paint. Bolden added eight of his own, giving Duke a huge lift from the center spot.

The Blue Devils had perhaps their most efficient effort in the half-court this season and was in a position to not rely solely on their transition offense to put points on the board. Duke forced just nine turnovers that led to only five fast break points and eight total points off the Notre Dame miscues.

Duke ultimately shot 54-percent from the field, including a near 60-percent effort in the opening half.

Krzyzewski’s team still put together a strong defensive effort with eight steals and six blocks, four of the latter coming from Williamson. The bigger story defensively, though, was Duke’s ability to force Notre Dame in to tough shots, although the Irish did not help its own cause missing on a bevy of second chance opportunities.

Notre Dame owned the offensive glass, pulling down 18 for the game. Those boards, however, were converted into just 15 points.

Overall, Duke held Notre Dame to just 34.8-percent shooting and 33-percent from long range.

The Blue Devils return to action on Saturday, Feb. 2, when they step out of conference play to host St. John’s.